Services for Terry Allen “Goldie” Mathis, 63, will be held on Friday at 1 p.m. in the Joyce Neuble Memorial Chapel.
Family will receive friends and family on Thursday from 4 p.m. until 7pm.
He was preceded in death by: his mother, Jimmie Oldham Mathis-Ray; father Glenn Mathis; and brother, David Nelson Oldham.
Survivors include: his stepfather, Joe Ray, Sr.; step-brother, Joe Ray, Jr.; daughter, Maghogany (William) Banks; two sons, Terrence (Chelsea) Logue, Terry Irvin; seven grandchildren: Damyia Dillard, Shiyanna Wilks, Jasmine Wilks, Maliah Talley, Tamiah Logue, Jade Logue, Kai Logue; one great-grandson, Kevin Brown, Jr.; two uncles, Walter Jesse, Jr. (Idalene) Oldham, Charles (Linda) Oldham; 11 aunts: Virginia Mai Stroud, Ola (Louis) Woods, Sarah Bender, Brenda Oldham, Elouise Adams, Geraldine Crutcher, Faye Donnell, Marilyn (Barry) Butler, Juanita (Emanuel) Clemmons, Vivian (Anthony) Butler; devoted aunt, Gail Stroud; two nieces, Daveresa (Myles) Jennings, Dapre Oldham; one nephew, David Oldham, Jr.; along with a host of great nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Neuble Monument Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
