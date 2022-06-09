Funeral services for Terry Scott Fitzpatrick will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday at Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home, with Gary Talley officiating. Interment will follow at 3 p.m. on the family farm.
Visitation will be held on Friday from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. and on Saturday after 10 a.m. at Ligon & Bobo.
Mr. Fitzpatrick, 75, of Austin, Kentucky, and formerly of Lebanon, passed away on June 4, 2022.
Born on June 27, 1946, in Wilson County, he is the son of the late Jack and Ardelia Winfree Fitzpatrick.
He grew up in Smith County was a graduate of Gordonsville High School, Tennessee Tech University, and Nashville School of Law.
He was a member of Pike View Baptist Church in Magnolia, Kentucky.
He was a life-long farmer.
He and his late wife were in the land title business for many years.
He loved spoiling his grandchildren and collecting antiques with his wife. He was a Corvair and tractor enthusiast and loved fishing and hunting arrow heads.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 47 years — Vicki Lynn Gregory Fitzpatrick on Sept. 16, 2018 — and his sister, Jacqueline Judd.
He is survived by: his three children, Amanda Lee (David) DeMeo, Selene Del (Jonathan) Tinsley, Blake Gregory (Ashlie) Fitzpatrick; four grandchildren, Abigail DeMeo, Solomon Tinsley, Irelynn Fitzpatrick, Farah Scott Fitzpatrick; brother, Jeffery (Melissa) Fitzpatrick; and aunts, Jean Apple and Wilene Fitzpatrick.
Pallbearers are Jerry Hubbard, Randy Hubbard, Robert Johnson, Steve Brown, Harry Herringsmith, Bill Eidson, Bobby Eidson, Jason Payne, Christian Kramer, Mike Shirley, Glen Bush, Byron McDonald and Cody Braswell.
Memorials may be made to Shanti Niketan Hospice Home by mailing those to 1620 Glenview Drive, Glasgow, Kentucky, 42141. Donations also can be made online at www. Shantiniketanhospicehome.com or to Operation Blessing by visiting www.ob.org.
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home of Lebanon was entrusted with the arrangements.
