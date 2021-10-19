Tex W. Moran, 71, of Lebanon passed away on Oct. 16, 2021, at his home.
Born in Ohio on May 15, 1949, he was the son of the late Joseph Napolian Moran and Amanda Frances Parham Moran.
He was a U.S. Air Force veteran, serving in Germany during the Vietnam War.
He retired from Nutro.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Dylan Todd Moran, and a sister, Charlotte Moran.
He is survived by: a son, Joseph Moran; special friend, Margaret Tomlinson; nephews, Scott and Keith Lowe; and a niece, Tammy Kirchner.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday at 11 a.m. from the Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home, with Mike Shelby officiating. Interment with military honors will be conducted in Cedar Grove Cemetery.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday from 10 a.m. until the service time.
Pallbearers are Joseph Moran, Keith Tomlinson, Tim Tomlinson, William Shipper, Mike Anderson, Tim Tongett, Raymond Cochran and Jeremy Johnson.
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. www.ligonbobo.com
