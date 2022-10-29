The Wilson County Health Department hosted a community baby shower on Thursday in the education building at the Wilson County Fairgrounds that helped mothers around the community seek out the resources they need.
Expectant mothers Taylor Blair and Jessica Thompson were waiting outside as the event began. The sister-in-law duo are waiting to meet their first babies in May.
“It’s a good thing,” Blair said. “I mean, there’s a lot of new moms who don’t have a lot of resources.”
After moving to Tennessee from Illinois, Blair doesn’t have many resources outside of her in-laws. She said that meeting new people and going new places would be good for her.
Thirteen weeks into her pregnancy, Blair hasn’t been sick, but that her biggest challenge has been her energy level and preparing for the baby.
“You want everything perfect, and you know, being a first-time mom, you’re still learning,” Blair said. “You want to be the best for your baby, and you want to be prepared for them.”
Costs accumulated during the early stages of pregnancy stem from prenatal vitamins and doctors visits, which Blair said are not entirely covered by insurance.
Thompson indicated that she gets her vitamins through a subscription service.
“They help you, and it gives you the nutrients to give to your baby, and it keeps you healthy,” Thompson said. “You don’t have to take them, but I like to. I think any prenatal is good.”
In addition to the cost of healthcare during pregnancy, Blair said that the items needed to take care of the baby once its here aren’t cheap.
“I don’t think people realize how much you need until you actually get pregnant,” Blair said.
Mother to Mother is a Nashville-based charity that works to provide mothers with the things they need to provide for their children. Founder Janie Busbee and a team of volunteers came to the Lebanon event with toys, books, clothing and a van filled with diapers to give to the mothers who attended.
“We’re all people,” Busbee said. “We’re all born in different circumstances, and we should all be in this together. If your neighbor needs something, you should give it to him.”
Busbee said that Mother to Mother provides clothing “from cribs to college.” The charity partners with several businesses throughout the area, including television star Kristin Cavallari’s company Little James, which made Mother to Mother their national charity.
Inside the education building on Thursday, mothers were able to visit booths to learn what resources were available to them in the area. One such booth was the Wilson County Family Resource Center.
Anne Barger handed out developmental information at the booth, which informed parents of what their child should be doing at what age in addition to other useful tips.
“I tell people, ‘Trust your instinct ... always trust your mother and father instinct,’ ” Barger said.
