Audra Guidry fell in love with pastry while working in a retail position at a bakery.
Last Friday, she and her husband Nick opened Slow Hand Bakehouse in Lebanon, which has been drawing in crowds with the sweet smell of baked goods and coffee.
Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 63F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph..
A steady rain this evening. Showers with perhaps a rumble of thunder developing overnight. Low 58F. Winds ESE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Updated: March 2, 2023 @ 12:14 pm
Updated: March 2, 2023 @ 12:14 pm
“I just loved setting up the display every day,” Guidry said. “They were very French-inspired, so she was doing a lot of croissants. I just loved it, and when the Art Institute was open, I went to a demo there with Chef Jacques Torres, who’s a French master chef.”
After undergoing an intense pastry program at the French Culinary Institute in New York City, Guidry met her husband while she was working with pastry on a food truck. He had just opened Slow Hand Coffee food truck.
“We kind of realized that with his coffee and my pastry, it made sense to do something together,” Guidry said. “I joined Slow Hand. We did a bunch of wholesale stuff. We were working out of a commercial kitchen in Nashville and quickly outgrew that situation.”
A year later, the pair found their own space in downtown Nashville and stayed until the building sold. Then, they moved to a location that they currently still operate in East Nashville.
In July of 2022, the couple moved to a house in Lebanon.
“We saw a need for coffee and pastry, but there was pretty limited breakfast options as well,” Guidry said. “We kind of covered all of those birds with this one stone, and it’s been very successful so far.”
Guidry feels that the journey to opening has been worth it.
“We’ve done every step of it, from a food truck, to being a wholesaler, to being brick and mortar,” Guidry said. “It’s been a journey, but it’s fun to see the instant gratification. I’m not saving lives here, but I do get to see somebody bite into a cookie and lose it. People come up and say, ‘This reminds me of my grandmother.’ You’re making everybody’s day better and that’s what I like about it.”
In addition to the aspects of running a bakery that lets her interact with people, Guidry enjoys the process of following a recipe.
“I like how measured everything is,” Guidry — whose bakery is located at 115 South Greenwood St. in Lebanon — said. “It is a science, but there’s so much more room for creativity and for mistakes than people realize. It is a bit forgiving, but I’m definitely the kind of person that wants something to turn out the same every time.”
That room for creativity allows Guidry to constantly be adding something new in the display cases out front for customers to enjoy.
“We’re kind of the best part of the day for a lot of people,” Guidry said. “We’re doing the special-occasion desserts, or the wedding cake, or just that thing that gets somebody’s day started. Knowing that that’s what you’re producing makes you feel good about yourself.”
