Since it opened more than 100 years ago, Carnegie Hall has become a world-renowned musical destination, having housed concerts by history’s greatest artists, from Billie Holliday to the Beatles.
On May 31, students in the Lebanon High School Choir joined that list, calling the chance an “opportunity of a lifetime.”
The LHS Choir performed on stage at Carnegie Hall with schools from around the country. The performance lasted approximately an hour and combined eight songs that the selected schools were able to prepare for in advance.
However, in New York City, the final piece of the puzzle, Grammy-Award-winner Eric Whitacre, helped bring it all together. Whitacre is a acclaimed composer and conductor.
“It was a phenomenal experience to be able to stay with different schools and different people from around the country,” said Brenna Fitzgerald, the LHS choir director. “What was really amazing was hearing how all those voices came together in such a fast way.”
Whitacre likely had something to do with that. He is the composer who wrote the songs that were performed. He was there for the rehearsal sessions in the lead-up to the performance, and when the big day came, he led the way as the conductor. Having the insight of a world-class composer helped LHS students conceptualize how much integration takes place in musical composition.
“It was an amazing experience unlike any, I have ever had in my life,” said Hallie Anneteel, a member of the choir. “(Whitacre) is full of wisdom, and the way he explained the songs, you realize that there is not one part of the song that was just there. Everything he did had a reason behind it. It was a moving experience.”
The LHS choir was privileged to be part of a unique experience. One of the songs they sang had never been performed live. The song is titled, “Sing Gently” and was part of an online catalog that Whitacre composed and curated in a virtual choir.
According to the students, the experience had significant impacts on them.
“It was definitely life-changing for me,” said Kennedei Mastin, an LHS choir member. “Being around people who are as passionate about music as you are really changes your perspective.”
For one of the choir students, the trip to Carnegie Hall, combined with other musical experiences she’s had, like all-state choir performances, lent itself to a major life decision.
“This past year, I decided on a music-education major, and I actually made that decision based on experience from my years in choir,” Evan Grace Gill said. “Experiences like Carnegie Hall and all-state really impacted that decision.”
In the fall, Gill will attend the University of Tennessee at Knoxville. Her fellow singer, Anneteel indicated that she is going to Cumberland University and is interested in exploring what musical opportunities exist there.
“I would like to participate in the choir at Cumberland and am hoping to continue music throughout college, even if I don’t make it into a career,” Annateel said.
For her part, Mastin is headed to Belmont University next year, where she plans to major in business. However, she indicated that she’ll always have the urge to be involved with music in some capacity. Having been performing since she was a child, Mastin said that it would just be “too hard to give up completely.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.