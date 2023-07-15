When parenting is hard, it’s hard.
And what makes it hard is not knowing if you’re doing a good job. It’s like being in school and not getting your report card until 30 years later when the kids decide to tell us how we could have done things better.
When children are born, we want nothing more than to know they are healthy and happy. To parents, those little bundles are the picture of perfection. So, when something comes along that throws a wrench in all we’ve anticipated, our world — for a time — can seem like it’s falling apart.
Two weeks after our youngest was born, he underwent surgery, where we discovered he had a condition called Microphthalmia with persistent Fetal Vasculature Syndrome. Basically, his right eye did not fully develop in the womb, so he is blind in that eye. While we were relieved that this condition only affects one eye, we were confused about what the future would hold for our tiny little boy, who my oldest, upon hearing of this condition, began calling his baby brother Popeye.
We listened to the doctors and followed all the steps that needed to be taken to ensure our little guy would have a normal life. One of those steps is he had to be fitted for and wear a prosthetic eye. The only thing he couldn’t do, they said, was fly an airplane. I could live with that as long as he could be a passenger.
Since my husband and I did not know what to expect from this condition, every milestone was a reason to celebrate. We held our breath until he crawled, until he walked, until he talked. When he repeated an expletive he overheard, we realized he was progressing just fine. So, we stopped holding our breath and just enjoyed watching our little one-eyed wonder boy grow up.
I mentally prepared for the day when he would ask me why he was different. And when I say I mentally prepared for it, I mean that I cried, ate chocolate, and cried a little more. Then one day, he did. I could have told him how it was unfair, how I blamed myself, how we want to take away every bit of pain and embarrassment he will ever feel and replace it with self-confidence and courage. But I didn’t. I gave him the same response my parents told me when I complained about having freckles and big lips … “You are just the way you were meant to be. Any other way, and you wouldn’t be Jackson.” He looked at me and responded, “Who would I be then?”
Cut to 2023, and our conversations about what it is like growing up “half-blind” (Jackson’s term, not mine) have changed. Mostly, Jackson wishes I would not worry so much. I thought nothing could top the worry I felt when he started driving. He was fully capable, prepared, and very responsible, but without that right-side vision, my imagination ran wild. At the time, I would have given anything to live in a city with mass transit so he wouldn’t have to drive. Be careful what you wish for.
Last year he moved to New York City for his first year of college. I developed a whole new set of worries and unhealthy coping skills. I worried he might get hit by a bicyclist or taxi because he couldn’t see them coming from his right periphery … or what about those subway stairs? But he was fine. He was always fine. But that doesn’t mean it has been easy.
When you’re missing something that’s part of a set, like your eyes, it makes you feel different. And different isn’t always a cake walk. Each stage of life and the emotions that go along with it is magnified. The awkwardness of puberty is a little tougher. Even the freedom of young adulthood can be a weird road to navigate. It takes time and a healthy sense of humor, oth of which Jackson has been blessed with.
The point is this … no one is perfect, including our children. But it’s our job to make them feel special and wanted and needed in this world, no matter what, because someday they may decide to take on this job we call parenting. If they do, we will be there to encourage and remind them that it’s the jobs we never knew we wanted that we find out we are the best at.
