After days spent cleaning everything from baseboards to cobwebs in preparation for the holidays, I was exhausted. I even cleaned fingerprints from around switch plates and walls.
I gave specific instructions to my husband and our youngest child on how “we” were going to work as a family to keep this house clean. This was going to work. Because if I had to spend one more afternoon or late night trying to scrub the smell out of each bathroom floor, I was going to lose my mind. They appeared to be listening, but they weren’t.
The week after our family meeting, I had to go into the bonus room to summon my brood and realized how the rest of the house had stayed nice and clean. It appeared that my little birds had taken on a new migratory pattern and began moving all their junk to this room. And it didn’t bother anyone but me.
That was it. If they didn’t care, why should I? My plan was to see how long it would take for them to get disgusted with dirty dishes in the sink when the dishwasher was empty or clean towels laying on the floor after being used once before it drove them to tidiness. It didn’t work. The little experiment I tried was backfiring.
I walked into the living room while my husband sat on the sofa staring at whatever sport is in season now on ESPN.
“I give up … we should just live like slobs,” I said.
He sighed while never taking his focus off the pre-game show, the game or the post-game highlights, saying, “What are you talking about?”
I said, “Have you SEEN your bathroom sink lately? I think there’s something growing in it.”
He replied, “I’m not the only one using it, Becky. You’ve been brushing your teeth there lately, so it can’t be that bad.”
I said, “I’m using your sink because I’ve been soaking Jackson’s running shorts in mine. We’re getting off the subject. This house is a mess and it doesn’t bother anyone but me.”
I said this while picking up an empty bag of Doritos off the floor and four Nutri-Grain wrappers stuffed into the side cushions of the sofa.
At this point it was obvious that nothing was getting through. Apparently, the starting lineup for the entire National Football League was being announced, and he couldn’t spare me a moment for my rant. I gave it another shot.
“Why am I the only one who’s bothered by the mess,” I asked. “I can’t stand it anymore. If you’re not going to help me, I’m going to pay someone to do it. I want to spend the holidays staring at Jacob while he’s home, not nagging him about flushing the toilet.”
When the idea of me spending money entered the equation, I had his full attention.
“Pay someone to clean the house,” he said. “We’re not the kind of people who do that.”
I countered, “Clean people?”
Midway through my rant, Jackson ran downstairs and asked if I could take him to the park to run.
“I’m cleaning,” I said. “I’m always cleaning. If you’ll help, I can finish sooner. Then, we can go.”
He replied, “That’s ok. I’ll just run on the treadmill. I don’t mind.”
What?
Who was I kidding? I hate housework.
If we can pull off the illusion of clean and my children don’t cringe when they see me with a bucket of cleaning supplies, who cares if the baseboards aren’t dusted every week or a few cobwebs take up residence in the living room? One day when my children are living on their own, there will be plenty of time to visit their homes, not flush the toilets, turn every light on in the house and then leave.
Have comments? E-mail becky@wilsonlivingmagazine.com.
Telling Tales is written by Wilson County’s Becky Andrews and Angel Kane.
