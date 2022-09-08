The Mt. Juliet police and fire departments are set to square off in a charity basketball game next month to benefit the James Bess Foundation, and slated to spearhead each team are two familiar faces from the basketball world.

Belmont University’s men’s basketball coach Casey Alexander and women’s coach Bart Brooks will manage the MJPD and MJFD teams, respectively.

