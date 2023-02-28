The Mt. Juliet Police Department, Speedway gas station, the Mt. Juliet Help Center and Mt. Juliet Firefighters came together over the weekend to collect donations from the community.
“We just advertise that we’re there collecting non-perishables, and the community always shows up,” Mt. Juliet Police Department Public Information Officer Tyler Chandler said. “They drop off a lot of food items and other things to help those that are less fortunate.”
The Pack-A-Cruiser event raised approximately $480 and in a collection of 1,245 pounds of food for the Mt. Juliet Help Center on Saturday.
“It’s the community that gives back,” Chandler said. “We’re just there collecting it and providing a source for that. We’re appreciative of everyone in the community that stopped by and wanted to give. Mt. Juliet is a very helping community, and it always shows when there are events like that.”
The donated items have already started being given back to the community, according to Mt. Juliet Help Center Assistant Director Kelly McCurry.
“We’ve already had some clients in today (Monday), so it’s already started going back out into the community,” McCurry said. “We are dependent on donations. We have a lot of churches and individuals who support us throughout the year, but the good thing about the Speedway and MJPD event is that it comes at the beginning of the year when we’re not getting as many donations.”
After the donations come in, they ultimately are given to families who come to the Mt. Juliet Help Center seeking groceries.
“We check expiration dates, and we shelve it,” McCurry said. “When people come in to get food, it goes right back out the door. We’re a food bank, so we have to have the food to go back out into the community. The need was so great in 2022, and so far this year, it’s continued to be.”
Last year, the Mt. Juliet Help Center gave grocery orders out to 1,437 families. Some of those families came more than once, and the number of families served through the center was up 74% from 2021.
“The Mt. Juliet Help Center is a major resource for our community,” Chandler said. “They are constantly providing food to people that are less fortunate to across Wilson County and Mt. Juliet. We do whatever we can to keep their shelves stocked with food and know that it’s going to someone who needs it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.