The Mt. Juliet Police Department, Speedway gas station, the Mt. Juliet Help Center and Mt. Juliet Firefighters came together over the weekend to collect donations from the community.

“We just advertise that we’re there collecting non-perishables, and the community always shows up,” Mt. Juliet Police Department Public Information Officer Tyler Chandler said. “They drop off a lot of food items and other things to help those that are less fortunate.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.