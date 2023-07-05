As temperatures climb and the summer sun shines, the community engagement unit of the Mt. Juliet Police Department loads up coolers and heads out for a different type of patrol.
“The expression on people’s faces whenever we (come), they’re like, ‘Oh my God, y’all are handing out popsicles,’ ” Mt. Juliet Police Department Community Engagement Sgt. Rob Kimbrough said. “It’s a good way to get into contact with the community and engage with them. It starts conversations, and that’s the big thing.”
The Mt. Juliet Police Department’s popsicle patrol zips around subdivisions on two Gator utility vehicles that are stocked with cool treats at least once a month.
“It kind of slowed down during COVID-19,” Mt. Juliet police officer Jamie Failkowski said. “This year, we’re trying to ramp it back up and trying to do it at least once a month. Last year, we did it four or five times, so it wasn’t as active last year. Now that it’s getting super hot in the summer, we’re trying to do it more often.”
Going on popsicle patrol also gives officers an opportunity to interact with the public in a positive way.
“It’s a great opportunity for us to present something positive from the police to the public,” Mt. Juliet police officer Mike Wentzell said. “It’s a time that we can be jovial with the public, cut up with them. It’s not a time where they’re having a negative interaction with the police.”
Things like the popsicle patrol are a part of the job.
“We’re getting paid to make people smile,” Failkowski said.
When the popsicle patrol pulls up, Wentzell and Failkowski said that people are excited.
“We’re as excited as they are,” Wentzell said. “We’re kind of disappointed when we’re driving around and we’re not seeing anybody out and about. We want to see people.”
When there are more people out and about during the patrol, it’s a successful afternoon.
“Days that we go out and we get a lot of people, it makes the day great,” Failkowski said. “This kind of stuff is the best part of our days.”
Memories are made with each patrol.
“Last time, we went out we surprised a FedEx guy,” Failkowski said. “We saw the truck there, and we saw him. He went back inside the cab looking for a package. We were looking all over for him, and we went to the back and kind of scared him. He was stoked that we had popsicles.”
Kimbrough has also made memories while out on popsicle patrol.
“It’s all fun,” Kimbrough said. “Going into those workers in the house today, to me that was a moment, because they would have never guessed in a million years that they’re going to be coming to work today, and we’re going to come in and give them popsicles.”
To Kimbrough, one of the best parts of Popsicle Patrol is seeing kids come out of their shells.
“We try to find a special kid that when we pull up, they’re real shy, and they’re not really sure,” Kimbrough said “Then, you give them a popsicle, and we’ll talk with them.”
The flavored ice helps break the ice.
“This was the icebreaker,” Kimbrough said. “Giving them a popsicle, that’s what broke the ice, and it gives them a different image of the police.”
