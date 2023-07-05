As temperatures climb and the summer sun shines, the community engagement unit of the Mt. Juliet Police Department loads up coolers and heads out for a different type of patrol.

“The expression on people’s faces whenever we (come), they’re like, ‘Oh my God, y’all are handing out popsicles,’ ” Mt. Juliet Police Department Community Engagement Sgt. Rob Kimbrough said. “It’s a good way to get into contact with the community and engage with them. It starts conversations, and that’s the big thing.”

