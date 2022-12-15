THE CUBES 1

The Cubes, an industrial development project by CRG, is set to break ground in 2023. Current plans indicate that there will be four buildings located on the 200-acre site.

 Submitted

It was announced earlier this week that a developer plans to build a 2.5-million-square-foot industrial park on a 200-acre lot acquired in Lebanon.

The facility will be known as the Cubes, and the project is set to break ground in 2023. Current plans show indicate that there will be four buildings across the 200-acre lot. The current intention of CRG, a real estate development and investment firm, is to build and lease space in the buildings.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.