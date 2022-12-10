It was announced earlier this week that a developer plans to build a 2.5-million-square-foot industrial park on a 200-acre lot acquired in Lebanon.
The facility will be known as the Cubes, and the project is set to break ground in 2023. Current plans show indicate that there will be four buildings across the 200-acre lot. The current intention of CRG, a real estate development and investment firm, is to build and lease space in the buildings.
“What’s important to us is that this property is rail-served, which means that the rail borders the property to the east,” G.C. Hixson, executive director of the Wilson County Joint Economic and Community Development Board, said. “Properties in Middle Tennessee that have rail service to it are very limited. When we looked at it years ago, we found that to be a really attractive component of it.”
CRG has indicated that its willing to work with a company that requires railroad access.
“We’re encouraged that the developer is flexible,” Hixson said. “We think it’s a good location, and there’s another hundred acres that’s not part of the Cubes that is just to the south that can also be rail-served.”
When the Cubes development brings infrastructure to the site, it makes the other property more desirable to developers. The project will bring jobs to Lebanon, both during construction and after the development is complete.
“It depends on who purchases and leases the buildings,” Hixson said. “I’m hopeful that we can get a major manufacturer in there, they tend to pay higher wages.”
Without the costs of site-prep, water and sewer, the project will consist of approximately $250 million in construction during the first phase.
“My understanding is that they’ve done some initial clearing that’s very preliminary, but in the first quarter of 2023, you’ll see the major equipment out there,” Hixson said.
Lee and Associates Nashville President Jim Rodrigues said that this is the first time that CRG has developed in Wilson County.
“Right now, the goal is to break ground in the spring and then deliver in the first quarter of 2024,” Rodrigues said.
