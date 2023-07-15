Three individuals have been arrested in connection with the death of a 22-year old Murfreesboro woman whose body was found in Wilson County last August.

Nearly a year after Mya Fuller was last seen by family in Murfreesboro, the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office announced that three individuals had been arrested and charged in connection with her death at a press conference held on Thursday morning.

