Three individuals have been arrested in connection with the death of a 22-year old Murfreesboro woman whose body was found in Wilson County last August.
Nearly a year after Mya Fuller was last seen by family in Murfreesboro, the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office announced that three individuals had been arrested and charged in connection with her death at a press conference held on Thursday morning.
“It’s been almost exactly one year ago that our deputies here in Wilson County found Mya in a rural part of Wilson County,” Wilson County Sheriff Robert Bryan said. “Our criminal investigative division has worked tirelessly for the past year, almost, trying to get some type of justice or answers for this family.”
From the start, Wilson County Sheriff’s Office detectives, including Walker Woods, were confident that the case would be resolved.
“I stood in this office almost one year ago with Sgt. Woods,” Bryan said. “He’d been working this case for several days, and he came to me, and he said, ‘Sheriff, we’re going to resolve this case.’ Well, they have. We’ve done this for the family. The family deserves closure, and we will continue to do everything within our power to make sure that justice prevails in this case.”
Fuller was last seen on July 29, 2022. Her body was later discovered in Wilson County.
“On Aug. 6, our deputies responded to a property on Trammel Lane in the southeastern portion of Wilson County after a report of human remains discovered in a wooded area on the property,” Bryan said.
For months, the investigation continued.
“Any long-term investigation like this naturally is going to have major breaks at different times throughout the investigation,” Woods said. “Certainly, we have days that direct us into different directions. Some main things that we had happen — as mentioned before — was Jan. 17. That was the day that we moved on the people that we believed to be responsible for this. We executed several search warrants in multiple different jurisdictions, utilizing different agencies. That has produced for us a great amount of evidence that has led us to this point today.”
Three suspects were identified as being responsible for Mya Fuller’s death. They are Taiyana Tipton, 21, Ty’Shawne Bowles, 20, and La’Myra Pipkins, 20. All three suspects are from Nashville and are currently being held in custody at the Wilson County Jail.
Tipton was charged with first degree murder in perpetration of a kidnapping, kidnapping, first degree murder and abuse of a corpse. Her brother, Bowles, was charged with first degree murder in perpetration of a kidnapping, kidnapping, and first degree murder. Pipkins was charged with first degree murder in perpetration of a kidnapping and kidnapping.
“The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office criminal investigations division worked very closely with Metro Nashville homicide division,” Woods said. “They were instrumental in us being able to take custody of these individuals. The Metro Nashville S.W.A.T. division was also part of this take down. We took each of them individually at separate times, but as part of one ongoing operation. They were taken into custody without major incident.”
The investigation remains active as detectives continue to look into the circumstances of Fuller’s death.
“We are confident that we have the people that are responsible for this,” Woods said. “We are still soliciting additional information. If anyone has that, we would ask that they come forward. It is still an open investigation, and should anyone else be identified as having any culpability in this, then, we would also pursue that as an additional investigation.”
Law enforcement does not believe that Fuller knew the suspects.
“This was not an ongoing relationship,” Woods said. “These parties did not know each other. These were not long-term relationships. These individuals had become acquainted over the course of the previous 24 hours.”
District Attorney Jason Lawson was asked if this could be a death penalty case.
“At this time, all options will be considered fairly,” Lawson said. “There’s been no timetable for making that decision.”
