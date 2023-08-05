If you are a regular reader, then you know that when my kids were in school, the weekend before school started, it was all hands on deck at the Kane home as we cleaned from top to bottom.
If you are a regular reader, then you know that when my kids were in school, the weekend before school started, it was all hands on deck at the Kane home as we cleaned from top to bottom.
For over 20 years, it was our back-to-school ritual.
It was out with the old, in with the new.
All the kids were to go through their closets, drawers and bathrooms and were not to come out of their rooms unless they were holding garbage bags filled to the brim with items to either trash or donate, while smelling like a mix of Pine Sol and Pledge.
Their father was not immune. His job was to clean the garage and shed, and he was to smell like bleach.
Not to be outdone, I was right there with them, handing out garbage bags and orders while smelling like Fabuloso.
Yes, there were tears and a few chemical burns, but what didn’t kill us made us stronger. On Aug. 1, our house was spotless and organized, and everyone was ready for a great school year.
But, as regular readers also know, our kids grew up and, for the most part, moved out.
For the most part means that they don’t live here anymore, but their stuff still does.
It’s not only the stuff they left here when they went off to college but all the stuff they’ve acquired since too. Their pretty, little rooms are filled with all sorts of junk crammed in drawers, under beds and in their closets. And while, on the surface, their rooms look clean, I know — and they know — that what lies beneath is a pile of old textbooks, high school T-shirts, college memorabilia, and old retainers.
And as much as I implore them to grab a garbage bag and clean out their rooms whenever they are home, they all refuse.
“Those are memories. I’m not throwing that corsage away.”
“No, I want every football I’ve ever owned, and all my cleats from age 8 to 18.”
“Don’t throw my sorority rush posters. That was my favorite year ever.”
And at first, I didn’t push it because I missed them being home. So, walking by their rooms filled with all their stuff made me feel good.
But time heals, plus our oldest is getting married in two months, and my house is about to be filled with people. So, I just want their stuff gone.
And that’s where the dumpster fire comes in … as in, I literally ordered a dumpster, and for the last week, the Kane household has once again been on fire.
All the kids were summoned to participate, or else everything and anything in their rooms was subject to be thrown away. And I won’t lie ... there was some yelling, a few tears, and someone was injured in the process ... but it was just like old times.
It was just the five Kanes, all together again, cleaning, trashing and donating.
It was out with the old, in with the new, just in time for a wedding.
Telling Tales is written by Wilson County’s Angel Kane and Becky Andrews. Have comments? Email becky@wilsonlivingmagazine.com.
