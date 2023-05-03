McFarland Building 1

The Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital McFarland Campus will be ending patient care services by the end of June.

 Abbey Nutter/Lebanon Democrat

After a century of being a center of medicine in Lebanon, the Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital (VWCH) McFarland campus will be ending patient care services by June 30.

“Having determined that renovating the outdated building is impractical and inordinately expensive, employees impacted by the change are being relocated to other VUMC locations and services,” VWCH Director of Community Relations Traci Pope said. “In the future, the facility will be used for non-clinical purposes.”

