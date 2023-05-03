After a century of being a center of medicine in Lebanon, the Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital (VWCH) McFarland campus will be ending patient care services by June 30.
“Having determined that renovating the outdated building is impractical and inordinately expensive, employees impacted by the change are being relocated to other VUMC locations and services,” VWCH Director of Community Relations Traci Pope said. “In the future, the facility will be used for non-clinical purposes.”
The Vanderbilt University Medical Center human resources department is working to help employees that provide patient care at the McFarland facility.
“Employees impacted by the change will be redeployed or will have priority if applying for open positions within the Vanderbilt Health system,” Pope said.
When Dr. Sam W. McFarland built the facility, the hospital originally included an operating room and 10 patient rooms. It was expanded in 1938 to include an additional operating room, X-ray rooms and eight more patient rooms. The hospital then grew throughout the 1960s to have 74 patient rooms.
The services at the McFarland campus will continue to be offered at the main VWCH campus.
“Clinical services currently offered at the McFarland campus include inpatient physical rehabilitation along with inpatient behavioral health,” Pope said. “Going forward, patients requiring these services will be seen at the main VWCH facility, at other locations within the Vanderbilt Health system, or by other area providers that VUMC works with regularly.”
The McFarland campus has been utilized to meet the need for mental-health services in Wilson County, which will continue through through VWCH.
“To accommodate the need for behavioral health services within Wilson County, a specially-designed area within VWCH will be implemented to assess patients with emergent psychiatric needs to determine the clinically-appropriate disposition,” Pope said. “Future needs for inpatient rehabilitation services will be addressed through Vanderbilt Stallworth Rehabilitation Hospital or other rehabilitation providers collaborating with the Vanderbilt Health system.”
