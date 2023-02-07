The Wilson County School Board is considering installing vape detection systems in the district’s schools.
During a school board work session held last Thursday night, talks began regarding the benefits of placing both operational and decoy detection systems within school bathrooms. The discussion was preliminary and primarily focused on informing board members about the systems and their capability to aid administrators.
Wilson County Schools Deputy Director of Operations Travis Mayfield said that the district had had the opportunity to test one of these vape detection systems in a bathroom setting and found it effective.
“A question was brought to me of whether we should be putting vape detectors in the bathroom,” Mayfield said. “As a high-school principal, I would say that it’s no different than me getting an alert on my phone that a vape has been detected. What it’s detecting is the water vapor in the air.”
Mayfield stressed that the detector would have no camera but would provide administrators a location if the use of a vape took place. When testing the detection system, he said that it took approximately two weeks for students to notice that it was installed.
“You also have dummy vape detectors,” Mayfield said. “You might have the expensive one in this bathroom, but I’ve got the fake in a different bathroom that looks identical. The fakes are still expensive, but it is a option for us.”
The combination of real and fake vape detectors would act as a deterrent for students vaping on school grounds. The detectors would be moveable, which would allow the district to switch out the real and fake equipment on a regular basis to dissuade students from using a vape in a school bathroom.
“The vaping in schools is not in a good place,” Mayfield said. “Students can get access to all kinds of things. They’re starting to make vapes that you can put all sorts of drugs in. Nobody wants to have a student die on campus from an accidental overdose.”
A fake vape detector would cost the district around $700, while the operational detectors would cost around $1,600.
Zone 1 school board member Carrie Pfeiffer was in support of the idea.
“It’s definitely something I’m interested in exploring,” Pfeiffer said. “I had a conversation with a high-school principal, and the vast majority of his discipline offenses that he deals with right now are vapes. It’s definitely a problem that is rampant in our community.”
The detections systems would make it easier for administrators to identify when someone has been smoking or using a vape in a bathroom, rather than relying on other students to report the infraction.
“Oftentimes, kids are going into the bathroom to use it,” Pfeiffer said. “Teachers aren’t going to forbid students from going to the restroom, but kids might be taking advantage of that and vaping when no one else is around.”
Principals would be notified so that they would be able to respond in order to identify which student was vaping.
Zone 5 board member Larry Tomlinson agrees that installing the systems would benefit the school district.
“Anything that’s going to protect our kids, I’m all for,” Tomlinson said. “I think there’s a lot of these vapes that have products in them that aren’t supposed to be, like fentanyl. Anything we can do to save a life, I’m all for.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.