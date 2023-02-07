The Wilson County School Board is considering installing vape detection systems in the district’s schools.

During a school board work session held last Thursday night, talks began regarding the benefits of placing both operational and decoy detection systems within school bathrooms. The discussion was preliminary and primarily focused on informing board members about the systems and their capability to aid administrators.

