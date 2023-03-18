OK, so, I have this great idea.

You might recall that in a recent column, I addressed how that tobacco stripping used to be. It led me to thinking about growing a half-acre of tobacco this crop year. Well, I’m not thinking about me growing it. I will either have to sub-contract it or entice a former tobacco grower to buy into my plan. A half-acre would yield approximately 500 sticks of burley tobacco, which would work nicely into my plan. It would have to be a collaborative effort.

Hartsville resident Jack McCall is an author and motivational speaker.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.