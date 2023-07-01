Even though Lebanon’s Fourth of July celebration this year has been shortened to evening activities along with the annual fireworks show, the event is still bigger than last year.
“This year we upped the ante, and we want it to be family-friendly, not just a fireworks show,” Lebanon Economic Development Coordinator Jennifer Hartlage said. “We want it to be a family celebration of the fourth.”
The celebration will begin at 5 p.m. at the Wilson County Fairgrounds, and fireworks will kick off at 9 p.m.
“With shortening the time window, we felt that people could go and have their family celebration, have their lunch, have their cookout, their swim and then come and visit us for dinner, to play and hang out together and then watch the fireworks together on the fairgrounds,” Hartlage said.
Food vendors include Funnel King, Hillbilly Shack, Kona Ice, La Pasita, Roasted Coconuts, Smashed Fruit Drink, and Veteran’s BBQ. The Lebanon Senior Citizens Center will also be handing out free watermelon slices.
“We have about nine or 10 food trucks,” Hartlage said. “We have activities for the kids as well. One side of the (event) will be food trucks, and the other side will be bouncy houses, inflatables, face painting, balloon (art) and a selfie wall.”
Performances will begin on the stage at 5 p.m. with the Evermean Evergreen Cloggers.
“Then, we have two bands on the stage,” Hartlage said. “The first one is Doubletake from 6 until 7:45, and then following them from 8 until 9:30, we have SweetNTree Band. They will actually play through the fireworks. The fireworks start at 9 and will be roughly around 20 minutes.”
Lebanon is encouraging attendees to bring their own lawn chairs to the event.
“We really want people on-site,” Hartlage said. “People will watch from their home, or they’ll watch from the parking lot, which is fine, but we really want to encourage people to bring their chairs and have us all sit together and watch (the fireworks show).”
Mt. Juliet
The Fourth of July Celebration for Mt. Juliet will begin at 4 p.m. at Circle P Ranch.
There will be food trucks, inflatables and live music for what has been advertised as the largest fireworks show in Wilson County history.
Watertown
Watertown’s Fourth of July festivities will begin at 3 p.m. with the Stars, Stripes and Squirt Guns Parade, hosted by the Watertown Chamber of Commerce.
“The parade is so much fun,” Watertown Chamber of Commerce President Brandye Thomas said. “Everyone has so much fun when they participate and when they attend. The streets are just lined with people from Watertown and surrounding communities.”
The parade will have 20-30 floats, all armed with squirt guns as they make their way from Round Lick Baptist Church at 745 West Main St. to Jewel’s Market and Pizza, located at the intersection of East Main Street and Highway 70.
“It’s just such a huge community event for us,” Thomas said. “Everyone loves it. Everyone comes out.”
Fireworks will begin at dusk at Three Forks Community Park.
“Our fireworks show is bigger this year than it has been before,” Thomas said. “Also having the food trucks and vendors on the square is new. That’s pretty exciting for the people that drive to Watertown from other cities to watch the parade and stay for the fireworks. It gives them something to do in the couple of hours where the parade is over but the fireworks haven’t started yet.”
