Fourth of July 1

Lebanon, Watertown and Mt. Juliet will all be hosting celebrations and fireworks shows for the Fourth of July on Tuesday.

 Submitted

Even though Lebanon’s Fourth of July celebration this year has been shortened to evening activities along with the annual fireworks show, the event is still bigger than last year.

“This year we upped the ante, and we want it to be family-friendly, not just a fireworks show,” Lebanon Economic Development Coordinator Jennifer Hartlage said. “We want it to be a family celebration of the fourth.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.