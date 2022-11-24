Nick Beres is at it again.
This time, he’s simply “at it” in a different part of Wilson County.
With it being the season for marching bands and floats to take to the streets of Wilson County for annual Christmas parades, Beres will be getting into the holiday spirit by serving as the grand marshal for the Lebanon Christmas Parade, which will be held on Dec. 4.
The parade will start at the Wilson County Schools Administrative & Training Building at 2 p.m. and end at Liberty State Bank and D.T. McCall & Sons on West Main Street.
Beres — a NewsChannel 5 reporter in Nashville — previously served as grand marshal for the Gladeville Christmas Parade.
He moved to Lebanon from Mt. Juliet about three years ago and has become involved in the community with the library and Taste of Wilson County.
“It’s fun ... it’s really neat — if people even know who I am — I appreciate it,” Beres said. “I just like being in a parade and seeing the children out at Christmas, and the floats, and the band, and all of that.”
Beres has been with the Nashville station since 1995, after moving to Tennessee from Los Angeles.
“I’ve done all kinds of reporting over the past 25 years,” Beres said. “I’ve come to know the area really well and consider myself a Tennessean now, even though I was originally from the west coast.”
During his time as a reporter, Beres has enjoyed the variety of stories he’s been able to cover.
“Its something different every day,” Beres said. “I like coving important stories that matter to people’s lives, sometimes tragic stories when there’s trials. I like trying to help various causes.”
Among the issues that he’s reported on to raise awareness include child abuse, animal rescues and animal abuse.
He also pointed out that he enjoys covering feature stories that hold human interest, where he can make someone smile.
However, Beres said that it’s hard for him to pick a story that he’s liked the best or enjoyed the most.
Being grand marshal and participating in the parade is helping to put Beres into the Christmas spirit.
“I enjoy seeing some faces that I’ll recognize, people that I know,” Beres said. “I like seeing the children and seeing everyone in the parade. I’ve always just loved parades.”
Many of the parade’s elements bring back memories for Beres, of when his parents would take him out to watch them go by. His favorite parts were seeing Santa at the end of the line and seeing the floats.
“I just enjoy seeing people that come out for this, because it reminds me of my childhood,” Beres said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.