By now, we are harvesting some of our cool-season crops, such as onions, lettuce, and snap peas.
Our garden was planted a week or two later than usual, and we’ll be having those veggies next week. When the temperatures get too hot, many of these cooler crops will bolt and make room for some different warm-season vegetables and fruits. Due to the late frosts we’ve had for the last couple of years, I have held off on planting any warm-season vegetable until the first of May.
Make sure you know which vegetables prefer to be transplanted as opposed to direct seeded. Generally, vining crops (such as cucumbers, watermelon and squash) prefer to be direct seeded. Tomatoes, peppers, and eggplants are typically transplanted from plants. You can find transplants of pretty much anything now though.
Warm-season vegetables prefer the soil temperatures to be from 55-60. If you plant a tomato in the middle of April and cover it during cool nights, it will bear fruit the same time as one planted the first of May. The tomato planted into cool soil will not grow as fast in the beginning and will just remain stunted until the soil temperatures are warmer.
Be sure to keep those new transplants watered. Most vegetables will only need around an inch of water a week to get them started and growing on the right foot.
We have more issues that come into our office with over-watering than under-watering. Water from the bottom and don’t allow water to sit on the leaves overnight. That could start some of the lovely issues that we are plagued with, such as powdery mildew.
Be sure you know how much room each of your plants will require. For example, a pepper will not need as much room as a watermelon. A single watermelon vine can run up to 12 inches long, so be sure these are spaced appropriately.
If you are growing in raised beds, be sure to focus on things that will be successful in those beds as opposed to those crops that will sprawl all over the entire bed, potentially choking out other things.
Be sure to stay on top of the weeds. I know this is easier said than done. Set a schedule and walk through and pull any unwanted plants that may be trying to creep around your garden. With the changing of the weather, the warm-season weeds will be popping soon, such as crabgrass. Once weeds take over, it can be a beast to get it back under control.
As always, if you have any questions regarding any horticulture facet, feel free to contact Lucas Holman, Horticulture University of Tennessee-Tennessee State University Extension Agent in Wilson County, at 615-444-9584 or Lholman1@utk.edu.
