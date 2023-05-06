The Lebanon Democrat is in the process of running question-and-answer profiles of the Wilson County educators who have been selected as the teacher of the year in their respective schools.
Those individuals, from the Wilson County School System and the Lebanon Special School District (in addition to two of the county’s private schools), are in contention for the Wilson County Teacher of the Year Award, which will be announced later this spring.
The series of profiles continues with a glance at Karen Golden, a sixth-grade English Language Arts teacher at Lebanon’s Carroll-Oakland School ...
Name … Karen Golden
School … Carroll-Oakland
Age … 53
What grade/subject do you teach? Sixth-grade English Language Arts (ELA)
How long have you been in education (total years)? 20-plus years
How many years have you taught at your current school? 14 years
What is something unique about you — whether it’s a hobby, skill or past accomplishment — that most people likely wouldn’t be aware of? I am in dog rescue training, and rehabilitation.
What do you enjoy doing in your free time (hobbies, etc.)? I enjoy tutoring people with reading difficulties, painting, gardening, and dog rehabilitation.
How would you describe your teaching style? Growth
Could you share a couple of strategies for how that you keep students engaged and motivated? Respect, movement, high standards, trust, relatable, constant questioning
Have you ever encountered a challenge in teaching that required you to rethink your teaching methods and/or approach? The apathetic student is challenging.
Why did you choose teaching as a career path? My daughter was diagnosed with severe dyslexia in her second year of first grade. Once we had the diagnosis from the Dyslexic Center of Murfreesboro, I became obsessed with learning about dyslexia. Through this research, I learned that I would have to finds ways to teach my daughter to read, comprehend, and retain previous teaching. I also learned that few people understand this condition, and I would have to become an advocate for my daughter, if she was going to learn to read. If she didn’t learn to read, she would be limited in her options for a careers, and therefore, her future would become very difficult. So, I went back to school to learn how to teach reading.
What is the most fulfilling part of teach? I live for the moment when a person, at any age, is finally able to read and comprehend on their own, which was impossible before they found their want and determination. Their face will light up, eyebrows raised, eyes wide open, chin up, and usually with a partially-open smile and a look that combines pride, happiness, and shock, for they never thought they could, but they did.
What is the most challenging part of teaching? It’s apathy, grades over growth, the multiple hats we wear for the kiddos due to the apparent increase in child trauma, the lack of staff, and the expectation of multiple degrees without the respect, the acknowledgement of professional level of knowledge and compensation of other industries — needing multiple jobs in order to manage my family.
How has your view of teaching changed since you first embarked on your teaching career? My view of teaching reading has not changed over the years. Teaching is still teaching. Teaching someone to read and comprehend is life-altering for them and for me. My view of the political management and the societal expectation, scrutiny, and disrespect has changed. People who can teach, teach. “Those who can’t do, teach.” I now see the cloud over this profession that is illustrated by the cliché, including but not limited to the Hillsdale College representative. Ironically, without this profession, we would have no others.
How have you seen the profession change over the course of your career, and how do you see it continuing to evolve going forward? I see decisions being made that seem to benefit adults and the machine more than the children. I see children who do not want to grow and challenge themselves. I see an attachment to technology that could be detrimental to the physical, emotional, intellectual, and spiritual growth of our species. I am seeing a change in how the students respond to adults and authority figures.
If there was any one variable that you could control or enhance to help with the educational process, what would that be and why? It would be growth over grades.
Who is somebody who has been especially impactful in your teaching career, and why did he/she make such an impact on you? It’s Dr. Bass from MTSU (Middle Tennessee State University). She is brilliant.
What is the most meaningful thing a student could say to you? “I get it now.”
How would you ideally like to be characterized or remembered as a teacher? It’s as a motivator.
