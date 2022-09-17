Schools across the county earned a top mark from the state’s education department following the latest round of annual assessments.
Eight Wilson County schools from every learning level obtained high enough scores to be labeled reward schools in the Tennessee Department of Education (TDOE) rankings.
Wilson County Deputy Director of Schools Jennifer Cothran revealed which schools earned the honor during the county’s school board meeting on Monday.
According to the TDOE website, schools are recognized as a reward school if they demonstrate high levels of performance and improvement by meeting annual measurable objectives across various indicators and student groups.
To obtain the designation at the elementary-school level, Cothran indicated student achievement and growth, English language proficiency assessments, and chronic absenteeism are the primary metrics for the recognition. Those indicators are measured through the Tennessee Comprehensive Assessment Program, also known as TCAP.
The four schools to obtain reward distinction were W.A. Wright Elementary, Springdale Elementary, Gladeville Elementary, and Rutland Elementary.
“The maximum amount of points one can receive is a 4,” Cothran said. “When we got scores back from Rutland, their scores were the highest we have seen at 3.7.”
Wilson County Director of Schools Jeff Luttrell added, “That’s a three-peat for Rutland.”
Watertown Middle School was the only middle school in the district to earn recognition.
“Watertown Middle made great gains in the past year,” Cothran said. “They had goals set. I have never seen a school more determined to meet those goals.
“We had to keep it quiet, but I think they knew from looking at their scores.”
In addition to the four previously-mentioned indicators, high schools are evaluated on graduation rates and the ready graduate rate, or the rate at which students graduate while also achieving milestones associated with college and career readiness.
There were three high schools in the district that were recognized. Cothran explained that the high school level has additional components that must be met.
“A ready graduate looks at ACT scores,” Cothran said. “It also looks at the number of students who received early post-secondary opportunities, like participating in dual enrollment, AP (advanced placement) exams, industry certifications, and local dual credit.”
The ready-graduate element measures success no matter what the student chooses to do after high school.
“Are we helping make students successful regardless if it’s college or career when they leave,” Cothran said. “This is a testament that when kids walk out of our high schools, they are ready to perform.”
Mt. Juliet High, Green Hill High, and Watertown High joined the reward school ranks.
“This is the first year Green Hill High has been eligible, because it is the first year they have a complete set of data,” Cothran said. “We are excited they have started this tradition, but it’s going to be tough to turn back now.”
Advancing districtUnder Tennessee’s accountability system, districts are expected to increase achievement levels for all students and demonstrate student growth across all student groups. Districts are assessed on their performance across six performance indicators similar to those metrics at the school level.
The district was recognized as an advancing district, which means that it received an overall score greater than 2.1 but less than 3.1 on the four-point scale.
“We had an excellent year academically,” said Luttrell. “Academics is why we are here. Ensuring that our kids can compete nationally and globally is why we are here. It is what education is about.”
He boiled it down as his administration and office’s top priority.
“The most important thing we are going to do tomorrow is give that kid an opportunity to learn the skills and academics necessary to help them be able to achieve their dreams,” Luttrell said. “That’s what education is. It’s the greatest equalizer we have.”
