WILSON COUNTY SCHOOLS PHOTO

Mt. Juliet High School was one of three high schools and eight Wilson County schools overall to receive reward school designation from the Tennessee Department of Education.

 Chandler Inions/Lebanon Democrat

Schools across the county earned a top mark from the state’s education department following the latest round of annual assessments.

Eight Wilson County schools from every learning level obtained high enough scores to be labeled reward schools in the Tennessee Department of Education (TDOE) rankings.

