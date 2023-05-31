Vine Branch Fellowship has been planting gardens and using them to teach people in Wilson County about healthy eating since 2019.
“Our program is called H.E.A.T., which stands for healthy eating at the table,” Vine Branch Fellowship Program Director Shené Scott said. “We just wanted to get the word out, especially to kids, about the importance of eating a healthy diet. We know that if kids put their hands in the dirt, they’re more likely to eat what they have grown and taken responsibility for.”
Shené and Alex Scott have planted H.E.A.T. gardens at Byars Dowdy Elementary, Sam Houston Elementary, and Coles Ferry Elementary. Vine Branch Fellowship has also helped plant the Wilson County Civic League Garden and the Lebanon Community and Education Garden.
“It comes down to the actual community fulfilling the need, especially in particular locations,” Vine Branch Fellowship Executive Director Alex Scott said. “For the Lebanon Community and Education Garden we actually partnered with the city of Lebanon and targeted a particular group that we wanted to provide with the resources they may need.”
The group that Vine Branch Fellowship wanted to help with the Lebanon Community and Education Garden was seniors.
“We know that due to the way society is right now and the rising costs of gas prices and food costs, it would be a benefit to (seniors) as well as the community,” Alex Scott said. “That plot of land (next to the senior center) was available. It was open, and the city owned it. We felt like it would be a great opportunity to provide a resource to (seniors) to alleviate the struggles of food costs as well as provide them with some free nutrition education.”
Once the gardens are planted, they’re maintained by Vine Branch Fellowship volunteers, as well as the Wilson County Master Gardeners.
“We’ve always been giving back to the community, but (we) see the community come out and and see that there is a need to teach the kids of this generation (something that) is vital for their health, vital to them of knowing how to grow their own food and and ultimately wanting to eat it due to the rising of chronic diseases that children are facing during this time,” Alex Scott said. “A lot of adults, they always tell us stories about how they used to help their their parents out in the field. They feel encouraged to see that we’re doing something to help the next generation and to help their kids understand how vital it is and how important it is.”
The Lebanon Community and Education Garden has been able to help senior citizens in many ways.
“It makes us proud to see people out there and wanting to be out there,” Shené Scott said. “We have the seniors come out there and tell us that they can’t garden anymore because their bodies are just not able to do it anymore. Being able to be in an environment (like that) is good for them. With the boxes being taller, they don’t have to do any bending or squatting or anything like that. They can just walk right over from the senior center and grab what they want to take home for dinner.”
In addition to the Lebanon Community and Education Garden helping to provide seniors with food, the school gardens allow kids to discover new foods.
“It introduces a lot of kids to foods that they’ve never even tried before,” Shené Scott said. “They’re able to make connections now to food that they’ve never tried before. It just kind of opens their eyes to things other than processed foods, you know chips and the regular cafeteria food that they eat all the time. It piques their interest. You know, (they ask), ‘What’s that? How do I eat it? Can I taste it? Can I take it right out of the garden and eat it?’ Yeah, you can.”
The Scotts said that because of the amount of people that a school garden can reach, those gardens typically have a bigger impact than the community gardens.
“With the school gardens, I think it has a larger impact, because it is hitting kids, and that’s who we really want to hit because we want them to grow up with healthy eating habits and spreading the word with their families about the things that they’ve eaten,” Shené Scott said. “We’ve had plenty of kids and parents telling us that they have gardens now and that their kids are in charge of the garden because what they’ve learned at school. I think the impact is is larger in a school setting, because you just have so many bodies there. It’s not just the students ... it’s the staff as well. When we go into classrooms, the teachers are learning too.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.