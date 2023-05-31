Vine Branch Fellowship has been planting gardens and using them to teach people in Wilson County about healthy eating since 2019.

“Our program is called H.E.A.T., which stands for healthy eating at the table,” Vine Branch Fellowship Program Director Shené Scott said. “We just wanted to get the word out, especially to kids, about the importance of eating a healthy diet. We know that if kids put their hands in the dirt, they’re more likely to eat what they have grown and taken responsibility for.”

