The Capitol Theatre was filled with music on Saturday afternoon as Lebanon residents celebrated Black History Month by learning about the lives of two Wilson County natives who were members of the original Fisk Jubilee Singers.
“Anything that’s played in the history of our community is important to me,” Lebanon resident Denise League said. “With the groundwork that’s been laid for those of us who live here now, it’s good to give honor to those who came before us.”
Thomas Rutling and Maggie Porter were both born into slavery in Wilson County. They both attended Fisk University and eventually became members of the Fisk Jubilee Singers after graduation.
Porter was 8 years old when she was brought to Nashville in 1861 with her family by slave owner Henry Frazier. When Frazier left in 1862 as Union soldiers were closing in, he left the residence with Porter and her mother.
“Maggie Porter fell in love by 1862 with gospel harmonies and hymns that resonated from the churches throughout the streets of Nashville,” historian Taylor Means said. “This was where and how she began developing her vocals as a soprano.”
Porter was admitted to Fisk when it opened in 1866 and graduated to become a teacher. After touring with a company for seven years, she returned to Nashville, where she joined Frederick Loudin’s company of Fisk Jubilee Singers, which was included with other alumni as oart the school’s original choir.
“The things I’m able to do and enjoy are due to the struggles of those who came before me,” League said. “I don’t want to forget that because many of the ones who came before me weren’t able to enjoy the things I do.”
After Rutling learned he was freed at the end of the Civil War, he travelled to Nashville and learned to read and write from his elder sister. He then began attending Fisk University for high school.
“Group singers were being conducted by George White, a veteran of the battle of Gettysburg and a former army union band sergeant almost from the beginning at Fisk Free Colored School,” historian Learotha Williams said. “Eventually, in summer 1867, they performed at its first fundraiser, collecting $400 in Nashville with abolitionist anthems.”
He attended high school there, paying for his tuition by working as a waiter. He joined the Fisk Jubilee Singers in 1871 as a tenor and toured alongside the group for seven years.
“I think it takes everyone working together to create harmony and love and respect for each other,” Wilson County Black History Committee President Mary Harris said. “I think the more you know about your past, the more we can be a community and concentrate on making Wilson County and Lebanon a better place.”
