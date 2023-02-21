The Capitol Theatre was filled with music on Saturday afternoon as Lebanon residents celebrated Black History Month by learning about the lives of two Wilson County natives who were members of the original Fisk Jubilee Singers.

“Anything that’s played in the history of our community is important to me,” Lebanon resident Denise League said. “With the groundwork that’s been laid for those of us who live here now, it’s good to give honor to those who came before us.”

