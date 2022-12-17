It’s upon us. The parties, the shopping, the gifting, the eating, the drinking, the dancing, and the starting a home renovation project days before family visits for the holidays.

Before you know it, the time between Thanksgiving and New Year’s is over, and everyone is on to the next big thing. The big thing is usually starting a health routine to get rid of the big number that now shows on the bathroom scale.

Telling Tales is written by Wilson County’s Becky Andrews and Angel Kane. Email becky@wilsonlivingmagazine.com with comments.

