It’s that time of year again when the Lebanon Wilson County Chamber of Commerce turns Wilson County into a buffet line of eateries and entertainment.

In partnership with the Wilson County Business and Education Coalition, the chamber of commerce is presenting the Taste of Wilson County on Thursday from 5:30 until 8 p.m. on the west lawn of Wilson Bank & Trust’s main office, located at 623 West Main St. in Lebanon.

