It’s that time of year again when the Lebanon Wilson County Chamber of Commerce turns Wilson County into a buffet line of eateries and entertainment.
In partnership with the Wilson County Business and Education Coalition, the chamber of commerce is presenting the Taste of Wilson County on Thursday from 5:30 until 8 p.m. on the west lawn of Wilson Bank & Trust’s main office, located at 623 West Main St. in Lebanon.
Curt Baker, a member of the chamber and the business and education coalition, indicated that the event helps improve learning environments for students in schools across Wilson County.
“The Taste of Wilson County is the how to what we do,” Baker said. “Providing teachers with educational grants is the why.”
The event is an educational fundraiser that benefits scholarships and teacher grants. Throughout the years, Taste of Wilson’s proceeds have resulted in more than 600 teacher grants, with more than $250,000 being awarded.
“The chamber has an application process that all public and private teachers can apply for a teacher’s grant,” Baker said. “Those grants range from $299-599. We see a lot of grant applications come in for higher amount. They could be for anything from reading materials to a technological learning tool for the classroom.”
Taste of Wilson provides ample opportunities for interested guests to try any number of the area’s various eating establishments. There will be dozens of vendors, a grill-off, not to mention a pie-eating contest.
There is also a culinary challenge between students from Lebanon High School and Wilson Central High School’s cooking classes. That event will be judged by Nick Beres of NewsChannel 5 in Nashville, former Tennessee Titan Blaine Bishop, and local food connoisseur Brad Major.
Baker mentioned that a spirit award is also up for grabs during that competition to see which school’s culinary course can get more attendees in the crowd cheering them on.
Each school in Wilson County will send its mascot to compete in a dance-off. A kids zone area will feature a petting zoo, organized by Tim Edwards and the Wilson County Agricultural Learning Center.
While the event raises money for the educator grants, it’s not all that it does. Lebanon Wilson County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Melanie Minter indicated that the funds also support Tennessee Scholars and the Wilson Books from Birth program.
“Taste of Wilson is a great way to showcase our food vendors, restaurants, and local marketplace,” Minter said. “It is truly a taste of Wilson County. By providing the extra activities, we aim to make it a family-fun way to promote education and give back to the community.”
Admission for individuals age 12 and older is $25, $15 for teachers, $8 for children ages 6-11, and free for kids age 5 and younger. VIP tickets are available for $35 as well.
