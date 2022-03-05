It’s been one month, two weeks, three days, and eight hours since our oldest child hit that magical milestone. He’s 16.
He’s practically grown, I know. At least that’s what he tells me when trying to negotiate a later curfew. And since he’s practically grown, our little insurance inflating offspring thinks it’s ridiculous that it’s taking so long to find the perfect “first-time” vehicle.
His idea and our idea of the perfect ride are light years apart. Although after test driving the 11th car, he is coming back down to planet earth.
The rules are simple. We match what you save. You must get a job, even if it’s just one day a week. You have to look for the car, research the car, call about the car, and most importantly, tell your parents about the car.
So far, so good … he spent most of the summer working and saving. When he wasn’t working, he daydreamed about how perfect life would be when he finally has a car.
To him, owning a car means that he will come and go as he pleases. Life will be grand. Yes, that giant hunk of (mostly) metal sitting in the driveway with a “Your punishment is my sport” bumper sticker on the tailgate signals adulthood. And adulthood is amazing … until you have to pay for new tires, or a parking ticket, or tampons … wait that was me.
Because we figured the lad will have to grow up soon enough and we loved how researching every detail of a rough-riding inanimate object made him so happy, we mostly avoided conversations about car repairs, insurance and gas. It seemed appropriate to let him daydream for a while about the perfect life.
Like a lot of young drivers Jacob is set on one car, a Jeep. In order to fit his budget and our practical expectations, the hunt is taking much longer than we’d anticipated. I know more about cars now than I ever have before.
If you ask details about my car, here’s what you’ll get … it’s a champagne SUV (sport-utility vehicle), and the gas tank is on the driver’s side. In my world, SE, S and XL are more clothing sizes than engine types.
As for my child’s car, I know we want a six-cylinder, not a four … manual transmission, not automatic. While I wanted his first car to be a stick shift, because I think everyone should know how to drive one, it turns out repairs are much cheaper for a manual transmission than that of an automatic.
Tires should be inspected carefully. We don’t want off-road tires. I’ve grown up in the south and had no idea that off-road tires existed.
We’ve come a long way since that first test drive where Jacob’s biggest concern was how the radio worked. He’s even wanting to save a bit more money to buy something with less mileage.
Jacob will test drive lucky No. 12 this week. We both want this to be the one. Jacob wants it, because he is ready for us to stop treating him like a baby. We’re ready because he’s a good kid … and until he learns how to drive a stick, his dad will finally have the Jeep he’s always wanted.
Postscript … the 1987 Jeep lasted roughly one year. It was a gas-guzzling, stalling at red lights, can’t drive above 55 mph dream of a vehicle. We sold it to someone who also had an almost 16-year-old with stars in her eyes and a dad with the same. The circle of life applies to the first car too.
Have comments? E-mail becky@wilsonlivingmagazine.com.
Telling Tales is written by Wilson County’s Angel Kane and Becky Andrews.
