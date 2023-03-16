The Lebanon Democrat is in the process of running question-and-answer profiles of the Wilson County educators who have been selected as the teacher of the year in their respective schools.
Those individuals, from the Wilson County School System and the Lebanon Special School District (in addition to two of the county’s private schools), are in contention for the Wilson County Teacher of the Year Award, which will be announced later this spring.
The series of profiles continues with a glance at Rachel Drake, a kindergarten teacher at Mt. Juliet’s Rutland Elementary School ...
Name: Rachel Drake
School: Rutland Elementary
Age: 37 years old
What grade/subject do you teach? Kindergarten
How long have you been in education (total years)? I will complete my 12th year of teaching this year.
How many years have you taught at your current school? 11 years
What other schools have you taught at prior to your current school? I taught one year at West Elementary and 11 years at Rutland Elementary.
What is something unique about you — whether it’s a hobby, skill or past accomplishment — that most people likely wouldn’t be aware of? I love to decorate and renovate. Three years ago, my husband and I purchased a fixer-upper house, hired a contractor and renovated almost the entire house. I love taking something that needs extra love and giving it new life.
What do you enjoy doing in your free time (hobbies, etc.)? I have three young children, ages 1, 4 and 9, so most of my free time is spent at sports fields and gyms. I do love to shop, craft and be outdoors on a pretty day.
Is there anything unique about your teaching situation that you’d like to detail? I work on an amazing team with 11 kindergarten teachers. We all get along incredibly well and work together to help make our job just a little bit easier. They are some of my best friends, and I am so thankful to work with such a wonderful group of women each day.
How would you describe your teaching style? I would say I have a very nurturing teaching style but that I also hold my students to high expectations.
Could you share a couple of strategies for how that you keep students engaged and motivated? In kindergarten, you have to have lots of fun tricks up your sleeve to keep your students engaged and motivated each day. I love using tools like smelly dots, stickers, bubbles, stuffed animals, magic reading glasses, and SOAR tickets during my lessons. One of my favorite, easy strategies is giving some of the teaching power to my students. I love allowing them to have opportunities to come up and use my teacher tools like pointers or document cameras to lead the class. We like to call them by their last name too, like they are our true teachers. Students love to feel in charge, and giving some of that teaching power to them keeps them engaged. They also love learning from their friends.
Have you ever encountered a challenge in teaching that required you to rethink your teaching methods and/or approach? Every year, we get a brand new group of students, and the hardest part of that is learning what works best for your new group of students. Some years, my students work best in small groups with rotations throughout the day. Other years, my students need more whole group instruction to keep them on task. I feel like I rethink my approach each year. My students are truly the ones that guide my teaching. My strategies and methods sometimes have to change for our class to be most successful each year.
What is different, unique and/or enjoyable about the school that you are currently teaching at? I work at the largest elementary school in Wilson County, and although we don’t see each other very often, having two separate school buildings, I feel our school does an excellent job at still making us feel like family. We do Google Meet announcements every Monday as an entire school. We celebrate each other with Rockstar Rocket Recognitions at faculty meetings and try to stay connected as best we can.
Why did you choose teaching as a career path? Teaching has always felt like a superpower stirring in my heart. I love working with children and being even just a small part of their growth in education is the ultimate gift.
What is the most fulfilling part of teaching? The light-bulb moments in kindergarten are the very best. It’s not just about students learning to read or write, but there are so many firsts that happen in kindergarten. Students learn to share, learn ways to cope when they are worried, scared, or overstimulated, learn to tie their shoes, how to be a good friend, make life-long best friends. So many amazing, magical things happen in a kindergarten classroom each day.
What is the most challenging part of teaching? The most challenging part of teaching is the balance between the workload of lesson plans, assessments, and paperwork with the varying needs of the students in the classroom. I have learned to prioritize my workload beginning with what’s most important and that will always be my students and what directly affects my students.
How has your view of teaching changed since you first embarked on your teaching career? Teaching, to me, is still the most amazing, rewarding job in the world. I get the opportunity to use my creativity to plan and implement meaningful lessons, while making life-long memories for the students in my classroom every day.
How have you seen the profession change over the course of your career, and how do you see it continuing to evolve going forward? The teaching profession has changed greatly in the years I have been a teacher. When I first began my teaching journey, there would be hundreds of applicants for one teaching position. Now, schools are offering jobs to student teachers as soon as they graduate due to the lack of interest in teaching positions. I am hoping that these past couple years have become a wake-up call and that the teaching profession will be back on track in the upcoming years. I worry for our students and my personal children but am hopeful that changes can be made and teaching will once again be a popular career choice.
If there was any one variable that you could control or enhance to help with the educational process, what would that be and why? Educational assistants … if more educational assistants were hired at a living wage to be in our schools, we would see a great improvement in the growth of our students and the sanity of our teachers. Educational assistants are the backbones to our schools, and without them, our jobs would be impossible. I can only imagine the success we would have if we had more of them more often in our classrooms.
Who is somebody who has been especially impactful in your teaching career, and why did he/she make such an impact on you? My grandmother has had a great impact on my teaching career and why I became a teacher. She was an amazing woman who dedicated her life to children and education. She began the very first kindergarten in the small town of Lewisburg. She went on to open and operate two different daycares. She was an educational assistant in Marshall County until four weeks before she passed in 2016. She is truly my teaching inspiration.
Could you share what has been one of your most memorable moments in teaching? I would have to say my very first day teaching kindergarten would be my most memorable moment. I remember telling the students to pack up because it was almost time to go home. Two things happened next. First, the students began walking around the room packing up every single thing they had brought to school that day, including tissue boxes, Clorox wipes, paper towels … literally, everything they had brought. Second, I remember how ridiculously long it took for us to pack up and get ready for dismissal. I learned two important lessons of teaching kindergarten that day — be painfully specific about what you expect from a kindergartener and always leave plenty time for packing up before dismissal. Every kindergarten teacher knows exactly what I’m talking about.
What is the most meaningful thing a student could say to you? “This is the best day ever.” I know that if I hear one of my kindergartners tell me this, I am doing my job.
How would you ideally like to be characterized or remembered as a teacher? I would love to be remembered as a teacher that always put her students first. Everything I do, I do for my kids. As a Kindergarten teacher, I have the privilege to begin a child’s journey through school and the ability to grow an early love of education in each of my students. Kindergarten is magical, and I hope that my students carry a piece of kindergarten magic through their entire school journey.
