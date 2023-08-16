After the harvest of your summer vegetables, it might be a good time to think about a cover crop over your garden.
I’m not a fan of bare ground during the winter, because a lot of our good soil could potentially be washed off. One way to remedy that is to plant something that will hold that soil in place during winter.
Cover crops have a lot of benefits. They will add organic matter back to the soil and help break up the hard soil that we have. Many of the cover crops will add back nitrogen to the soil, because they have root nodules that contain nitrogen-fixing bacteria.
Since we’re heading into the fall, we will look at those cover crops that could be planted in the fall.
Clover is the first one that everyone thinks about when it comes to cover crops. You can plant clover in the spring or the fall.
Some of my favorite cover crops that I use in my garden are the leafy greens. Turnips, collards, and mustard have a two-fold benefit. They will keep the soil covered in the winter, and they’re edible. These can easily be turned back into the soil in March before you start planting your warm season vegetables in April.
There are two main types of clover that we’ll plant, either white or red, and it’s based upon the flower color. The white clover is often seen as a perennial, while the red can be killed out if we have a hard winter. We have seen people have success with frost seeding clover who planted it on top of snow or a heavy frost in early spring.
Some of the cover crops that are overlooked include oats, wheat, and annual ryegrass. With wheat you can mow it before it sets seed and leave the stubble in the ground. That stubble will help suppress weeds in your garden. I’ve seen watermelon farmers use it between their rows to help keep the weed pressure down.
The world of cover crops is a large one, and there are plenty of options that can be planted in the fall. There are even great options if you decide to move your garden each year. Buckwheat is a great summer cover crop that can be planted in the summer and left on a fallow garden for a few months.
As always, if you have any questions regarding any horticulture facet, feel free to contact Lucas Holman, Horticulture University of Tennessee-Tennessee State University Extension Agent in Wilson County, at 615-444-9584 or Lholman1@utk.edu.
