Lebanon residents have been reeling since news broke about a vandalism spree that desecrated more than 100 headstones in Cedar Grove Cemetery and Wilson County Memorial Gardens.
Lebanon Commissioner of Public Works Jeff Baines provided an update this week about the city’s progress in repairing and in some cases replacing the damaged property.
According to Baines, approximately 115 headstones sustained some damage during the spree. The incident allegedly involved two Lebanon men, who have since been arrested.
“Cedar Grove Cemetery Manager Sam Crutcher and Lebanon Special Projects Administrator R.T. Baldwin are inventorying and will provide me the name on each stone, the owner of the plot and family contact if one can be determined and the age of the stone,” Baines said on Wednesday. “They will provide a preliminary assessment as to which stones can be repaired or reset.”
Baines mentioned that the process would be similar to the process that was involved when the city addressed damage following the 2020 tornado.
He added that the city had been in contact with Darrell West, who assisted in the wake of the 2020 tornado.
“I anticipate we use him to reset the overturned stones,” Baines said. “He did a great job gluing and resetting (after the tornado). We do want to use (West) as much as possible. He showed compassion and did a great job.
“We just want to be sure we determine which stones may need special attention, which is why we may bring in a professional company to evaluate. We believe some stones will need to be evaluated by a third-party professional to make that determination.”
Baines mentioned that the city had forwarded images of the damage to a third party so that they could determine the extent of the necessary repairs.
“The actual broken stones are the ones we need to evaluate to repair versus replace,” Baines said. “I am confident there are several that cannot be repaired, and I would like the opinion of someone with experience with this situation.”
