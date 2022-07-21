We still have plenty of time to plant some warm season vegetables in the garden.
My goal in the next week is to get my late planting of summer squash in the ground. There is nothing better than friend squash that is fresh from the garden.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
We still have plenty of time to plant some warm season vegetables in the garden.
My goal in the next week is to get my late planting of summer squash in the ground. There is nothing better than friend squash that is fresh from the garden.
Winter squash and summer squash have two different growing requirements. Winter squash usually takes around 90-100 days, while summer squash will only take around 50 days to produce fruit. Sequential plantings of summer squash will help produce fresh fruit since the squash bugs and vine borers have probably already taken out your spring planting.
Summer squash comes in many forms, but the familiar favorite is yellow. Zucchini is another summer squash that grows extremely well here in Tennessee.
We will direct sow these large seeds into the ground. They seem to germinate faster and produce faster than when the soil is cool and damp in the spring. It’s best to give them plenty of room since the leaves can be large. Try and keep around three feet between plants.
There are many cultivars of summer squash, but try some different ones because you may find a new favorite. The University of Tennessee has been doing home trials with gardeners, and many of these have risen to the top. If you’re looking for a yellow squash, try Tempest or Grandprize. For a zucchini-type, try Green Tiger or Bossa Nova. If you’re a fan of the patty-pan type, try Lemon Sun, which is a yellow type.
Keep fruit picked to avoid attracting unwanted pests or diseases. If you have some plants declining due to bug, it may not be a bad idea to leave those and let those act as a trap crop. That might minimize your squash bug presence in your new crop.
As always, if you have any questions regarding any horticulture facet, feel free to contact Lucas Holman, Horticulture University of Tennessee-Tennessee State University Extension Agent in Wilson County, at 615-444-9584 or Lholman1@utk.edu.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.