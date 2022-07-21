HOLMAN COLUMN PHOTO

Tempest is a yellow squash that will only take approximately 50 days to grow to maturity.

We still have plenty of time to plant some warm season vegetables in the garden.

My goal in the next week is to get my late planting of summer squash in the ground. There is nothing better than friend squash that is fresh from the garden.

