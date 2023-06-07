As Cumberland University prepares to host the 30th annual Symphony on the Lawn in Lebanon, Camp FAME (Fine Arts Matter in Education) students are preparing to open for the Nashville Symphony.
“One of the areas we cover in camp is band, and it’s (for) rising 7-12th grade students,” Camp Fame Director Erin Rheinscheld said. “When the symphony needed someone to open for them, we were like, ‘Well, what about Camp FAME kids? There’s something about band kids where they either love to perform and they will do anything to have any opportunity to perform, or they hate to perform.”
Last year was the first year that the Symphony on the Lawn was able to be held since the pandemic, and it was the first year that Camp FAME students were asked to perform.
“When we asked some of the kids last year if they’d be interested, all of them jumped at the chance,” Rheinscheld said. “This year when it came up again, they were all super excited. These kids have made mid-state or all-state (recognition). They’re top in their programs at their respective schools. Any kid that would spend an extra week of their summer doing band is super serious.”
Ben Weiss, 18, will be performing as a tuba soloist for a second time at this year’s event on Saturday.
“It was very fascinating because I grew up in Mt. Juliet, and to have the opportunity to do something that’s on a much grander scale is just very hard to find,” Weiss said. “Erin saw an opportunity, and she saw hope in me, and she gave me that opportunity. I was so nervous to do it last year, and I’ve since grown a lot as a human and musician to where I can not feel those same nerves. At the time, that was the biggest audience I’d ever performed in front of.”
According to Weiss, the experience of performing is nerve-racking and adrenaline-inducing.
“It’s terrifying,” Weiss said. “That’s my favorite thing about music. It doesn’t matter who you are, but almost universally, if you put somebody in that chair, and you say, ‘You’re gonna sit here, and you’re going to blow into this giant metal pipe for three minutes,’ everybody’s just terrified. I know maybe five musicians in total out of everybody I know — and I went to a performing arts school last year — that don’t get nervous when they perform. Especially on a scale that large, it’s very jarring in the moment, and you’re filled with this level of adrenaline. Especially with something like performing for the symphony, you’re just shaking, but at the same time, it doesn’t matter because you’re just blowing hot air into a giant, metal pipe.”
Performing is also something that is also rewarding.
“We take it so personally, and it’s a great experience to take away that personal aspect and let it not be about us as humans but let it be about the music that we’re sharing,” Weiss said.
The opportunity to open for the Nashville Symphony goes beyond just the experience of performing.
“There’s something to be said about (being able to say), ‘I opened for the Nashville Symphony,’ ” Rheinscheld said. “There’s something to be said about being able to put that on a resume or for college applications. Any time you get a chance to perform like this in a ‘high-stakes setting,’ it sets you up for future auditions.”
