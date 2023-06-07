As Cumberland University prepares to host the 30th annual Symphony on the Lawn in Lebanon, Camp FAME (Fine Arts Matter in Education) students are preparing to open for the Nashville Symphony.

“One of the areas we cover in camp is band, and it’s (for) rising 7-12th grade students,” Camp Fame Director Erin Rheinscheld said. “When the symphony needed someone to open for them, we were like, ‘Well, what about Camp FAME kids? There’s something about band kids where they either love to perform and they will do anything to have any opportunity to perform, or they hate to perform.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.