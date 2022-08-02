As I’m writing this article, Wilson County is not technically in a drought, but it’s been awfully dry.
Other counties in our state are suffering terribly and are in areas that are classified as a drought. If we could get around 1 inch of water per week, our gardens, landscapes and row crops would flourish, but that is just isn’t the case this year.
Middle Tennessee averages around 52 inches of rain per year, but this year, we’re sitting at around 52 inches for the first seven months of the year. It’s not uncommon for us to get 6 inches in a week though, and then, to go two months with no rain.
Plants respond differently to drought, and some suffer greatly. I get asked the million-dollar question quite often … “How often should I water my plants?”
That is one of the hardest questions to answer, because I just don’t know. Most landscape plants would like to get an average of 1 inch per week, but keep in mind, that all depends on the species, soil type, and the sun intensity of the area. Some trees, when suffering, will drop their leaves but will put on new leaves when we get a good rain. Conifers on the other hand, when they turn brown in certain spots, will never recover.
Vegetables can be more of a challenge, because I see more issues of plants dying from over-watering than under-watering. If you soil is amended heavily with organic matter and can hold on to water well, then you may only need to be watering once a week. The plants will tell you when they need water, and it may be best to just walk around the garden once a day. Walking around the garden once a day can help eliminate any issues quickly before they become a huge issue.
Plants prefer to be watered from underneath as opposed to over the top. Soaker hoses and drip irrigation systems will help provide water where the plant needs it most. Avoid using an overhead irrigation as this can create a great environment for disease to swoop in and take over fast. If you are having to water, try and do it in the morning so that it has time to dry. I drive by sprinkler systems running on lawns in the evenings, and this is just creating fungal issues for the lawn. Try watering in the morning to allow that foliage to dry off before the evening.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.