CashExpress embarks on its 18th annual toy and coat drive today.
The business, along with others around the community, will accept donations of toys, coats, clothes, shoes and non-perishable food goods until Dec. 3.
Assistant manager Ashley Buck has participated in the toy and coat drive at the CashExpress Lebanon office for the past six years. She said that the drive benefits the Wilson County Christmas For All program, which CashExpress has partnered with for the last 14 years.
“It’s the spirit of giving ... that’s what Christmas is about,” Buck said. “To be able to give back to the community and to be able to help those in need, that is the whole spirit of the season.”
Buck said that CashExpress partners with several other businesses around the area that take boxes into their locations, including businesses associated with the Lebanon Wilson County Chamber of Commerce. The business serves as a drop center, collecting items inside a festively-wrapped box throughout the month.
In addition to the donation of items, Buck said that they accept monetary donations, which they will then use towards the effort. According to Buck, the donations received are a mix of everything they need. She pointed out that they receive monetary donations and new toys more than anything else.
“You walk in and this whole building is just stuffed full of stuff for these kids that need it, and it’s just amazing to see how the community comes together to make sure that everybody has Christmas,” Buck said.
Elementary schools are also a big part of the toy and coat drive. Buck said that the schools collect a large amount of canned goods, which helps people in need of food around the holiday season.
CashExpress also earns money for the cause through bake sales and raffles. The proceeds go towards buying coats and toys that children are in need of.
Rick Smith, the president of Wilson County Christmas For All, said that the program serves between 2,000 and 2,500 children in the eastern portion of Wilson County each year. They have a budget of around $100,000 per year for the toys they give out.
“It’s kind of an overwhelming thing when you first start looking at the number of toys and things we go through,” Smith said.
Wilson County Christmas For All’s program helps bring Christmas to children up to age 13. Smith said that there’s no income limit for families to register.
“You just take it on their word that they need the help, and we’re happy to help,” Smith said.
