The Lebanon Democrat is in the process of running question-and-answer profiles of the Wilson County educators who have been selected as the teacher of the year in their respective schools.
Those individuals, from the Wilson County School System and the Lebanon Special School District (in addition to two of the county’s private schools), are in contention for the Wilson County Teacher of the Year Award, which will be announced later this spring.
The series of profiles continues with a glance at Carol Smallwood, a librarian at Lebanon’s Jones Brummett Elementary School ...
Name … Carol Smallwood
School … Jones Brummett Elementary School
Age … 44
What grade/subject do you teach? Kindergarten through fifth-grade library
How long have you been in education? 18 years
How many years have you taught at your current school? Two years
What other schools have you taught at prior to your current school? St. Cecilia Academy in Nashville and Elzie Patton Elementary in Mt. Juliet
What is something unique about you — whether it’s a hobby, skill or past accomplishment — that most people likely wouldn’t be aware of? I’ve had the opportunity to open two brand-new, elementary libraries in my career.
What do you enjoy doing in your free time (hobbies, etc.)? I enjoy reading, gardening, and spending time with my family and pets.
Is there anything unique about your teaching situation that you’d like to detail? I am blessed to get to teach every student in my school.
How would you describe your teaching style? I enjoy trying new things and being creative when planning and teaching my lessons. I’m always looking for innovative ways to encourage my students to read.
Could you share a couple of strategies for how that you keep students engaged and motivated? I create school-wide reading challenges for my students several times a year. My students look forward to these challenges. I’ve done challenges based on homeroom competitions, individual student progress, or the school’s house color system. Students read books and complete reading responses that vary depending on the challenge and grade level. Students are motivated to read and write a response to win prizes or house points. During the 2022-2023 school year, students so far have participated in three reading challenges and read over 1,950 books.
Have you ever encountered a challenge in teaching that required you to rethink your teaching methods and/or approach? Every year brings its own challenges and opportunities. One of the biggest challenges I’ve encountered was teaching virtually during the COVID pandemic. Teaching virtually was so different from in-person teaching, and I had to change many of my teaching methods.
What is different, unique and/or enjoyable about the school that you are currently teaching at? Jones Brummett Elementary uses the house system. Every person in the school is divided into one of five houses. Students earn points for their houses for good behavior, special accomplishments, and more. Since each house includes kids from every grade, it fosters a sense of community throughout the school. At the end of every nine weeks, we have a house assembly to find out which house has the most points for that nine weeks, and those students celebrate with a party.
Why did you choose teaching as a career path? My mother was a teacher for over 30 years, so I grew up helping her after school. I loved the school environment and felt very comfortable at school. My first degree is in Computer and Information Systems, so I worked in offices for a few years but knew that was not my calling. I immediately knew I had chosen the right career path when I became a school librarian.
What is the most fulfilling part of teaching? I love when students find books that ignite their love for reading. I think the library is a place where all students can be successful.
What is the most challenging part of teaching? The education field is always evolving. I have to change and learn new and better ways of teaching all the time.
How has your view of teaching changed since you first embarked on your teaching career? I think teachers learn and change their teaching all the time. That is a wonderful part of being a teacher, because you get to learn too.
How have you seen the profession change over the course of your career, and how do you see it continuing to evolve going forward? Teaching has definitely changed over the last 18 years. One aspect that has changed is the focus on students’ social-emotional learning (SEL). I believe this will continue to be an important part of how we help our students.
If there was any one variable that you could control or enhance to help with the educational process, what would that be and why? I would love for students to read 20 minutes a day at home. Data proves that just 20 minutes of reading a day increase students’ vocabulary and makes children more likely to score in the 90th%ile on standardized tests.
Who is somebody who has been especially impactful in your teaching career, and why did he/she make such an impact on you? My mother, Fay Kieffer, was a second-grade teacher for over 30 years. In fact, she was my second-grade teacher. She has made the most impact on my teaching career because of her wisdom and experience. I can always call on her with any problem, and I know she will have a listening ear and advice to offer. She also helps me at school with special projects. She is a wonderful example of the kind of teacher I strive to be.
Could you share what has been one of your most memorable moments in teaching? I was the leader of the Wilson County Elementary School Battle of the Books program for several years. This program involved fourth and fifth-grade students from schools across Wilson County, including LSSD (the Lebanon Special School District) and Friendship Christian. The students read the same 10 books throughout the school year, and then, we came together for a competition in the spring. It was very exciting, and the students always learned a lot.
What is the most meaningful thing a student could say to you? I love this book you recommended. Do you have any more like it? This book makes me want to read more.
How would you ideally like to be characterized or remembered as a teacher? I would like students to remember me as a kind and understanding teacher, who helped them and encouraged them to be life-long learners.
