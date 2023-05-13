As one group of parents is celebrating graduations this weekend, with the dreaded thought that their child will soon be flying the coop, another set of parents is readying the house for their return.
Right about now, all over America, kids are pulling dirty sheets off their dorm-room beds, rolling up carpets that they’ve never vacuumed, and throwing barely-washed utensils, plates, clothes, comforters and blenders on to the floorboard of their cars and heading straight back to your home.
Arguably, that pit in your stomach when you drop off your cherished child at college is tough, but just wait until they come back. My stomach is in knots just knowing our son gets home tonight.
I’ve cleaned his room, put fresh sheets on his bed, filled the fridge with all his favorites and am thrilled to have him home for a short time.
But he doesn’t come alone.
He comes with stuff … stuff, that over the last few years, as we’ve become empty-nesters, we’ve slowly gotten rid of. Plus, his stuff sort of smells.
I’m always amazed with the things I sent them to college with that they bring back unused — that extra set of sheets, the unopened cleaning supplies, all those protein bars I packed, the new vacuum. On his return, we get all this back plus 1,000 T-shirts he accumulated throughout the school year, new-looking textbooks, an array of plastic cups and a tub of non-perishable food products that went uneaten.
And once all that stuff is gone through, thrown out, washed and put up, then comes part two of the return ... getting used to our new houseguest.
Unlike other houseguests we’ve welcomed this past year, this one still thinks he permanently lives here, so he immediately makes himself at home. He throws all my pretty decorative sofa pillows to the ground, grabs a blanket and a dog and proceeds to catch up on his sleep, for about three days, right in the middle of the living room … only waking up to eat and then return to his slumber. And when he does eat, it’s not the stuff from his tub but the good stuff … the stuff I have to cook and clean up after.
By day five of the return, he finally seems somewhat recovered from college, which means all his friends are too, and soon, the house is filled with lots of boys laughing, throwing balls around, getting the dogs worked up and eating and eating and eating some more.
We have three children, and we’ve done this dance for years and years now. They go to school. You get used to the quiet. They come home. It’s definitely not quiet. They leave again. Two of our children have graduated and are living in their own homes, and after their final return, I made them take all their stuff.
Our son is now a junior, so I’ve only got a few more years of packing and unpacking his tubs of stuff, before I do it one final time.
So, as I sit here waiting for him to pull into the driveway, the pit in my stomach is different from when I first took him to school. This feeling ... is the good kind!
That’s because the return is always my favorite time of year.
Telling Tales is written by Wilson County’s Angel Kane and Becky Andrews. Have comments? Email becky@wilsonlivingmagazine.com.
