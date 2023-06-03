We all have a ride-or-die friend.
And I’m lucky, because I’ve got two.
They are the type of friends that, in a pinch, I can call, and they’ll drop everything to be there.
Becky is one, and Caroline is the other.
Becky is the kind of friend that if I called her and said, “Hey, can you bring over a shovel, Duck Tape and some rope,” her only question would be, “Can I finish my bagel, or do you mean now?”
Of course, if you know Becky, you also know she’d be 30 minutes late, but when she got here, she’d immediately get to work burying the body. She’d also remind me how she never liked the dead guy either and to not be so hard on myself ... he had it coming.
Caroline, on the other hand, would be on time. She’d also bring three types of rope, that she just happened to have on hand, and would know how to tie both a square knot and bowline knot. Her outfit would be perfect for the occasion as well. Unlike Becky and I, she wouldn’t want to speak ill of the dead, but she’d agree that I was in the right for taking him out, no matter what.
And it’s these two ladies that have been by my side for going on over two decades, and boy have we had fun. From babies to birthday parties to graduations, summer trips, showers and weddings, we’ve hit most all milestones together. And along the way, we’ve been able to share not just the good, but the bad and the funny.
The good usually involved those few times during our lives when we each hit our goal weight. Together, we hadn’t eaten in months to fit into that one outfit for that one event. Looking back now, we were probably what Gen Z calls toxic, but being Gen X, we know there is no truer friend than a friend who calls you up to share the newest diet trend.
The bad always involved another mother who raised a little brat who picked on one of our kids. Like a pack of wild dogs, we’d talk smack about that mother, her little twit of a kid and all the things we’d do and say to that little 8-year-old if only we lived in a world without video and audio recordings.
And the funny involved our adventures, with all our kids, husbands and luggage in tow where we’d set out to explore the beach or big city and spend our days laughing until we cried.
So, it goes without saying that these two ladies know where all the bodies are buried. They know my true height and weight. They know which second-grader (now a 22-year-old) that I continue to wish ill will upon, and they know that if I laugh too hard, I’ll usually let out a snort.
They are my ride-and-die and for good reason … because they both know, if I got the same call from them, I’d be there with bells on with my shovel, snacks and Starbucks.
