The Mt. Juliet Police are determined to do their part to help reduce speed-related crashes, injuries and fatalities.
As a result, the department held its first of three speed-enforcement blitzes on Friday.
“A blitz is a group of officers targeting a certain area,” Mt. Juliet Police Captain Tyler Chandler said. “Some call it a saturation. Blitz gets people’s attention.”
The current initiative is part of Slow Down Tennessee, the current push from the Tennessee Highway Safety Office (THSO). The first Slow Down Tennessee effort took place in April.
“We did a lot of advertising and signage to get the message out there (in April),” THSO Public Information Officer Arriale Tabson said. “That’s the main push … to slow down.”
Slow Down Tennessee is being held from Oct. 15-29.
“We’ve noticed that April and October are the two highest months for speed-related issues,” Tabson said. “We didn’t anticipate that, but that’s what it is. The reason we did that was for our advertising. So, we want to put the time frame that matched those crash-data trends.”
Law-enforcement agencies are encouraged to participate through whatever means they choose.
“It’s an initiative to reduce speeding-related crashes,” Chandler said. “They want different agencies to be creative in our efforts.
“It’s truly a state-wide effort that we’re involved in.”
In April, Memphis used its own moniker in its efforts to encourage drivers to slow down.
“When we did it in April, Memphis took it upon themselves to do Slow Down Memphis,” Tabson said. “It’s a whole subcultural thing. We want to make it very grassroots.”
Memphis partnered with the Tennessee Department of Transportation, area high schools and Collegiate Life Investment Foundation (CLIF) for a collaborative effort, using speed message boards to convey messages on the side of roadways urging drivers to control their speed.
Similar to Mt. Juliet, Nashville has identified hot spots in which lots of crashes occur and also where lots of complaints come from, and as a result, they allocate their resources focused upon those areas during the Slow Down Tennessee initiative.
According to information provided by the THSO, from 2017 through 2019, the state had 23,000 speed-related accidents, and 36% of those crashes involved drivers ranging in age from 18 to 24.
For young males, the numbers are elevated as 30% of males from age 15 to 20 involved in fatal crashes were speeding.
“We wanted to do an emphasis on teenagers,” Tabson said. “During the (COVID-19) pandemic, we were noticing that there were less vehicles on the road but there were more accidents that were severe. We noticed that the teenagers are not going through the graduated licensing program. That’s possibly because of COVID. So, they’re waiting until they’re 18 (to start driving). Then, they’re getting their license and going straight to the road.”
Automobile crashes are the leading cause of teenage death. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), there were 2,042 traffic fatalities nationwide involving a teen driver (age 15 to 18) in 2019. According to Tennessee’s Integrated Traffic Analysis Network, there were 100 traffic fatalities statewide involving a teen driver (age 13 to 19 years old) in 2019.
From 2016-21 in Wilson County, there has been a total of 214 accidents involving speeding teenage drivers, with three of those resulting in fatalities and six others resulting in suspected serious injury.
National Teen Driver Safety Week is Oct. 17-23.
In Mt. Juliet, crashes dropped significantly from 2017 until 2019, going from 837 to 797 and then to 678 in 2019.
However, traffic accidents increased significantly in 2020, jumping to 805, and numbers have again swelled to 936 through the first 10 months of 2021.
“It’s obviously going to go over 1,000,” Chandler said. “That’s a first for our community. That’s not something we want to see.
“There’s some different thoughts about why it’s up. Part of it could be less enforcement due to the COVID pandemic.”
However, Chandler pointed out that the purpose of the blitzes is not specifically to make additional traffic stops.
“From the information we received from them (the THSO), we can be creative,” Chandler said. “With any traffic safety program, you want to have awareness, visibility and enforcement. You don’t necessarily have to stop a lot of cars to do that. We want to get people into a safer mindset.”
The Mt. Juliet Police Department averages 175 traffic stops per week, but not all of those result in citations.
“While these traffic-enforcement blitzes are extra enforcement, Mt. Juliet’s police officers already stop, on average, 175 motorists a week and issue a citation 50% of the time,” Mt. Juliet Police Chief James Hambrick said in a press release. “As a police department, we would much rather not be placed in a position to stop someone for driving unsafe, and we are not going to enforce or cite our way to safer roadways alone. It is my hope everyone takes steps to ensure they are driving safely by not driving distracted or speeding so we can reduce the number of crashes in our community.”
Chandler added, “We just want people to be safe. Some critics like to say that you’re out there generating revenue (by issuing citations). Out of our data, our officers only issue a citation about 50% of the time on a traffic stop. A simple warning goes a long way, and citations are not always necessary. As a police officer, we’d rather be patrolling for true crime, but we are blessed as a community to not have a large number of violent crimes where injuries are occurring. A lot of our injuries in the community come from traffic crashes, and we want to do what we can to bring awareness to that issue.”
The Mt. Juliet Police Department has held other blitzes recently, with one in May focused upon stop-sign violations in residential neighborhoods, another focused on hands-free driving violations on July 20 and one focused on wearing seat belts on July 8.
During the July 8 blitz, there were 64 traffic stops made over a four-hour period.
“We’ve had blitzes ever since we saw our crash numbers going back up,” Chandler said. “We’ve done it for distracted driving. We’ve done it for red-light running. We’ve done it for neighborhood traffic violations. This is a common thing.”
The department utilizes additional personnel during the blitzes.
While the first of those three was held on Friday, the other two will be held on Thursday and the final to be conducted on Oct. 26.
“The best part of determining how well it’s going to go is how the community is going to react to it,” Chandler said. “I don’t want them to drive safe just these two weeks. I want them to always drive safe.
“When we have done these blitzes in the past, they have been successful.”
