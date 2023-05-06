I’ve always taken a special interest in the shoes I wear.
I suppose it began in my fifth year when my mother purchased my first pair of store-bought shoes. Chocolate brown in color with “wingtip” stitching in the toe, those Buster Brown high-tops were a thing of beauty. I wore them home. As I tucked the shoebox — which held my old, hand-me-downs under my arm — my mother warned, “Jack, whatever you do, don’t wear your new shoes to the barn.”
You can read how that story played out in my book, “Snowflakes in Summer Time.”
In the late summer of my 12th year, I observed my mother ordering new, back-to-school shoes from Sears Roebuck & Company for my brothers and me. The shoes were of the plain-toed, military type. The price was, two pairs for $5. As I thumbed through the catalog, I saw a pair of shoes I liked much better. The price was $7.95.
“Order these for me,” I said to my mother.
She answered with furrowed brow, “They are too expensive. I can put shoes on three of you boys for what they cost.”
I countered, “But those are the ones I want.”
She paused, then took a deep breath and said, “When it gets to where what I buy is not good enough for you, you can get a job and buy your own shoes.”
I found a job and bought that pair of shoes. I have been buying my shoes ever since.
I was further influenced by something my grandfather Brim once told me. He said that a man should wear a good hat, good shoes, and own a good suit of clothes. I own two Stetsons. I’ve always worn good shoes and boots, and I am most comfortable in a Hickey-Freeman.
Early in my career I discovered Johnston-Murphy Crown Aristocrat shoes. They are well-built, top-of-the-line. And they were and are expensive. The last time I checked, the price was $295. However, in those days, they could be found, pre-owned, at French’s Shoes and Boots in Crossville and Abe’s Shoe Repair in Nashville. Over the years, I purchased several pairs for less than $50. Some of them I have had resoled two or three times. It takes good leather to hold a shine.
Speaking of shoeshines, through the years I have learned from the best. I have spent more time in airports than I would like to admit. But an airport is a great place to grab a shoeshine.
Sometimes, when I was experiencing a long layover, I would stop to have my shoes rejuvenated, and sometimes, I would simply reward myself for a hard day’s work by watching an expert apply his craft. Like I said, I have learned from the best.
The best shoeshiners clean shoes with saddle soap before polishing. I have found a toothbrush to be indispensable when doing so. And the shoe polish they use … most use Lincoln Stain Wax Shoe Polish. It’s expensive, but it is the best I have found.
Many years ago, I read a great book entitled “Dress for Success.” The writer cautioned, “Never wear brown shoes with a dark suit.” Well, that flew out the window some time ago. I have never seen so many brown shoes worn with dark suits. It’s just not right.
I see so many young professionals today (mostly men, but some women) dressed in expensive suits, and their shoes look like they kicked rocks all their way to work. Maybe it’s just me, but I find myself shaking my head.
Speaking of shoes, my friend, the late Jimmy West, used to say, “People have more fun than anybody, except mules. They sleep with their shoes on.”
Hartsville resident Jack McCall is an author and motivational speaker.
