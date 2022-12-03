There were six of us. We were born to different parents, not biologically different.
With each child, the dynamic changed … our parents changed.
When Mike was born, they were new parents. Months before his birth, they married in a small courthouse near the college where they met. My mom’s roommate served as witness and bridesmaid.
Mike was born into a bit of confusion. Two adults that weren’t done being parented themselves were now — (gasp) — parents. Mike was beautiful. He smiled and cooed his way into being the center of their world.
Laura came along three years later. She was born into a family of three. Mom and dad had gained some experience.
They had moved from North Carolina to Tennessee. Mom was in her third year of teaching. Dad graduated from college and had been at his new job for more than a year. They could handle anything this little girl could throw at them, although it took them a minute to handle her moody side, not in the “oh, she’s a girl” moody. It was more like, “Step off. I’ll cut you if you even look at my binky” moody. But all of them eventually found their stride as a young family.
After Laura came Kathy. She likes to brag that she was the only planned child of Jane and Ralphie. They had six.
Side note ... since dad is Italian, people assumed my parents were Catholic. I mean, who has six kids for no reason, right? When people would ask mom if we were Catholic, she would respond, “No, just careless.”
So, Kathy was planned. Since my parents already had a girl, a second girl would be no problem. Kathy might have been the youngest, but she was also the toughest. She preferred bulldozers to Barbies and wasn’t afraid of anything except green beans.
I was No. 4, born six years later. That meant that I was more like the oldest of the second set of kids instead of the middle child.
By this time, Jane and Ralphie were older and a bit more laid back. According to my parents and brothers and sisters, I smiled a lot, sucked my thumb and was generally happy … for 19 months.
That’s when No. 5 came along, my little sister, Christy. We had different personalities. Christy had the best kind of attitude. She could stare down anyone. When mom held her, if anyone approached, Christy would give them a look that said, “Touch me, and you … are … dead.”
People respected her. Her body language said, “Touch my Raggedy Ann, and I’ll end you.”
Conversely, my body language said, “Push me down and take my Raggedy Andy doll. I’m going to pick my nose and wipe it on Christy’s Raggedy Ann doll.”
Five years after Christy was born, my little brother Tony surprised everyone. Mom was 41. When she told her mother — who never really got over the fact that her daughter married an “Italian Yank” — my grandmother said, “Why don’t you act your age?” It didn’t matter. They were just as excited about Tony as the rest.
Growing up in a family with six children made us a little different. Our parents moved 18 hours away (by car) from their families, so we didn’t grow up surrounded by cousins, aunts, uncles and grandparents close by. Add in the fact that we were also Jehovah’s Witnesses in our formative years, and that meant that our social circle was limited. We only had each other. We had no choice but to be close. Thankfully, that stuck.
As close as we still are, it gets harder and harder for all of us to see each other. Everyone is busy. My oldest brother and his family live in California. My little sister and her husband live in Oregon. The rest of us are scattered throughout Middle Tennessee.
This Thanksgiving, the sun, moon and stars aligned, and all six of us were able to be together for the first time in four years. We laughed until I thought I separated a rib.
On the last day, as we sat around the table just a few hours before Mike and Christy left to head back to the West Coast, my oldest sister started crying. She said, “I hate that it always seems to end so soon. I miss this.”
While it’s normal for one of us to make a joke to lighten the mood, no one did. We felt the same way. It’s always been easy to laugh, yell, disagree, and forgive each other.
It wasn’t always easy to grow up not quite fitting in. Fortunately, my parents and five siblings knew precisely how it felt to not fit in. So as weird as I knew I was, I never felt alone.
No one knows me, makes fun of me, and loves me like my brothers and sisters. It’s always been just the six of us.
