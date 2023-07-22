The text chain went something like this …
Me: “I just bought nail polish remover and now it’s gone! Who removed it from this house??”
Family: (crickets)
Me: “I know one of you took it! This house is not a grocery store. You are all adults now — stop taking my things!”
Family: (crickets)
Husband: “One of you better respond to your mother or we are cutting off the credit card.”
Child No. 2: “I took it! My nails looked bad. I didn’t realize it was only for you!”
Me: “Also…the Amazon account is not a family account. Stop using it to buy things for your homes!”
Child No. 2: “I’m still in college. How do you expect me to buy anything if I don’t have a credit card or Amazon??”
Husband: “Get a job!”
As some of you know, our last child flew the coop two years ago for college, and so, for the last two years, my husband and I have been adjusting to an empty nest. At first, it was a little tough, but once we got the hang of it, we really got the hang of it.
We now do what we want, when we want, without three little micromanagers giving us any input. It’s glorious.
And just as exciting, the house is pristine. Unlike the last 20 years, I’m no longer constantly picking up cups, shoes and wrappers as I walk through the house. I’m no longer moving piles of washed clothes from one room to another, no longer coming home to dishes in the sink and no longer beating on bedroom doors looking for all my lost stuff.
Instead, Alexa is playing Norah Jones at all times. The house smells like a mix of lavender and absolute freedom, and there is nothing on the counters. It’s as if no one even lives here, and that’s how we like it.
But the best thing about empty nesting that no one tells you about is that if you put something down, the next day, it’s still there. It’s shocking ... I know.
There’s no hiding my chocolate, my tweezers or my shampoo … until, that is, the three amigos come home for the summer.
One has her own home, but it’s in town. So, she is constantly in and out of our house when she hears her siblings are in town. No. 2 moved to Nashville but considers our home her “country” home, so when she visits, she packs a bag and stays a while. No. 3 is still a nomad, living in dorms or college apartments, so any opportunity he has to return to the comforts of a clean home, he takes it.
And if any one of them comes home, they immediately text the other two. And then, without warning, my husband and I will arrive home from work to find them all sitting in our den watching Netflix, feet up on sofas, with an assortment of all my snacks laid out for them on the coffee table.
It’s as if I invited them to a party, to which I was not invited.
And just like that, it’s the three of them against the two of us again.
Clothes, shoes and blankets are everywhere. The house smells like chicken wings, rotel and banana bread, and all our stuff is missing.
It’s been a long summer break filled with lots of hugs, laughs and a few ugly text streams. Most of the ugliness stems from the constant theft that is occurring right under our noses.
My kids like a good, smelly candle — probably because their houses smell poorly — so now, all of mine are missing.
All my new creams, make-up and hair products are gone, gone and gone. And when I inquire as to who took it and threaten to search their belongings, my three children start spouting legal jargon about their rights, which is a direct result of their watching “Suits” all summer on my Netflix account and being raised by two lawyers.
And don’t even think about hiding anything, like the good chocolate. These three can sniff out a Kit Kat chocolate bar like a professional, drug-sniffing dog. I literally haven’t had chocolate all summer because of them.
But like all good things, summer is coming to an end. I can see the look in my son’s eyes. It’s the glazed-over — I’ve watched too much Netflix, eaten too many bags of Doritos, my sisters and parents are getting on my nerves — need-to-get-back-to-school look. And my girls have both stolen as much as they can possibly stuff in their cute little overnight bags without my completely losing my mind and filing a police report, so they too realize that summer is coming to an end.
And like always, they’ll leave as quickly as they came. My house will get cleaned up, start smelling nice again, and Norah Jones will return to my Alexa play list. And then, I’ll spend the next few months replenishing all my stolen goods, anxiously awaiting their return at Thanksgiving, so that we can do this all over again.
And, of course, I can’t wait..
