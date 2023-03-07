Wind blew against the sides of Mt. Juliet City Hall as community members gathered together Friday in remembrance of the March 2020 tornado and the people that were lost that day.
The crowd stood in silence as Mt. Juliet Police Chief James Hambrick and Mt. Juliet Fire Chief Jamie Luffman carried in a wreath to honor those affected by the tornados that ran through the city on March 3, 2020.
“As we reflect as we remember, we think about the devastation, but we also think about the community,” Hambrick said. “We think about the destruction, but we also think about the resilience of this community. As we think about everything that transpired, we think about how people come together and how we can see the rebuilding of this city, Mt Juliet. in which we love.”
Because of the weather, Friday’s remembrance event was moved inside. The wreath, created by Moss Flower, was moved over the weekend to sit by the Welcome to Mt. Juliet sign.
“The wreath is here today, but starting Saturday and Sunday, our parks director or our parks team is going to deliver that to the actual memorial marker in front of the schools where the Welcome to Mount Juliet sign is,” Mt. Juliet Public Information Officer Justin Beasley said. “ If you’re not able to make it today, you certainly can join there to pay your respect and pray over those lives that we lost during March 3, 2020, tornadoes.”
Mt. Juliet District 1 Commissioner Ray Justice recalled not knowing until it was light outside just how bad the damage was.
“The morning that this happened, myself and our city manager, Kenny Martin, were standing in front of Mt. Juliet Middle School, and we were talking about how it looked like it’s just cosmetic damage,” Justice said. “It was so dark. The lights were gone. The powerlines were across the road. As I said, it was 2 o’clock in the morning, he and I were laughing about an old car that got flipped over. At that time, we knew nothing about the fact that we’d lost lives. At that time, we knew only that there was just some damage.”
District 3 commissioner Scott Hefner experienced first hand the fear that being up close to a tornado brings.
“I’ll never forget the sound of that train, which in the distance was metal on metal, and it became louder and louder as it got closer to our house,” Hefner said. “It wasn’t much longer (until) that transformer started blowing and lit up the sky, and I actually got the first glimpse of what a tornado actually looks like. Later, come to find out, it was within 200 feet of my house. But I thank God I was with my family in the closet, sitting there praying. My wife was praying as the sounds of two-by-fours started cracking, and (I heard) the sound of glass breaking, the impulse of the house breathing in a sense and giving in to the Lord that this is this is how I’m going to pass. I’d given in to the fact that this is this is how I’m gonna die, and I was thankful that I was with my family.”
Hefner remembers running outside after the tornado passed.
“The sound of people screaming for help was deafening,” Hefner said. “I couldn’t do anything about it, because there were power lines down, and I couldn’t see. It was dark. It was was very frustrating for me, the constant cry for help from my neighbors. The reality of it all set in when the sun came up. That was the second shocking moment to walk out my front door and look across the street and see police crime tape being strung out around my neighbors’ yards.”
After the 2020 tornados, spring holds a different meaning for the people of Mt. Juliet, and for Wilson County.
“We go through most of our life, and we see tragedies happen on TV, and it’s always somebody else,” Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto said. “Once it happens to you, you have a different perspective of the sound of that wind.”
