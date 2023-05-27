The Lebanon Democrat is in the process of running question-and-answer profiles of the Wilson County educators who have been selected as the teacher of the year in their respective schools.
Those individuals, from the Wilson County School System and the Lebanon Special School District (in addition to two of the county’s private schools), are in contention for the Wilson County Teacher of the Year Award, which will be announced later this spring.
The series of profiles continues with a glance at Shanda Presley, a first-grade teacher at Lebanon’s Southside Elementary School ...
School … Southside Elementary School
What grade to you teach? I teach first grade.
How long have you been in education? 20 years
How many years have you taught at your current school? 7 years
What is something unique about you (hobby, skill, past accomplishment)? Singing is my favorite hobby, especially with the church praise team. Studying history is a passion on mine. American history, Biblical history, European history are a few of the topics I love the most.
What do you enjoy doing in your free time? Reading, spending time at the pool with my family and friends, watching historical documentaries
How would you describe your teaching style? Fun, energetic, engaging, with all lessons aligned to Tennessee standards
Could you share your strategies of how to keep students engaged and motivated? I love to incorporate games, songs, and pocket-chart activities into my lessons. The students love it, and it creates a new way for them to make connections with the material being taught.
Have you encountered a challenge in teaching the required you to rethink you teaching methods? Each year presents new challenges that require me to rethink how I will teach, because each year a new group of students comes to my classroom. This makes each year unique and keeps me on my toes.
What is different, unique and/or enjoyable about the school that you teach at? We are a family at Southside. I teach and work side by side with some of the most wonderful, caring and dedicated people in the education profession. The favorite phrase for my grade-level team is “We love our team.”
Why did you choose teaching as a career path? I love children and watching them grow academically and socially. I hope I can make a positive and caring impact on their lives along the way.
What is the most fulfilling part of teaching? It’s getting to know the kids and families on a personal level, as well as watching them grow into wonderful people.
What is the most challenging part of teaching? Trying to the meet the needs of so many children can by challenging. As educators, we have to be a teacher, counselor, nurse, parent, etc., just to name a few. We do it with love, but it can be challenging at times.
How has your view of teaching changed since you first embarked on teaching career? One thing I find that has changed the most is the challenge of keeping students engaged in class. I believe this is attributed to technology and the instant gratification that technology provides. Education is a marathon, not a sprint. Often, it takes time to see the results of hard work.
If there was one variable that you could control to help with educational process, what would it be? I would like to see our county adopt a four-day school week with students and a fifth day allotted as a teacher planning/meeting day. I believe this would assist in relieving teacher burn-out and be a valuable recruiting tool for new teachers.
Who is someone who has been especially impactful in your teaching career? I have had so many fantastic teachers and administrators along the way, but one who stands out is Mrs. Mary Beard. My children attended Pixie School for many years with Mrs. Mary as the director. She also hired me for my first teaching position. She instilled in me, and her students, the importance of God first in the school and classroom. Mrs. Mary will always have a special place in my heart.
What are some of your most memorable moments in teaching? It was being voted as Southside’s teacher of the year. I was shocked and humbled by such an honor. It means so much coming from your peers and co-workers.
What is the most meaningful thing a student can say to you? I have two things that students say to me that mean so much to me … “This is the best day ever,” and “I’m going to miss you next year.”
How would you ideally like to be characterized or remembered as a teacher? I hope that my students will remember me as devoted to making everyone feel loved and making learning fun.
