Erin Moore was among the parents who read anonymous letters from the community addressing LGBTQ-related concerns at the Wilson County School Board meeting on Monday night.
The first was from a Wilson County School board teacher and a zone 1 resident, who wrote that most recently, challenges have arisen regarding the topic of safe-space stickers.
“Safe-space stickers are one small, unintrusive way to show that it is in fact the case that all students are respected in any given space,” Moore read from the letter. “The thing is, there has never been a question or doubt or concern, as far as I’m aware at any rate, that straight students weren’t safe in our schools.”
The teacher writes in the letter that if a small sticker in the corner of the window of their classroom door brings comfort to a student and shows them that they can talk to that teacher, free from judgement or bias, the teacher wrote that the sticker will always be on their door.
After the letter was read, and Moore’s time to present was up, the board was allowed to ask questions.
Dr. Beth Meyers of zone 2 asked Moore to define what the safe-space sticker means.
“A safe space is a place where an LGBTQ person can exist and not feel unsafe, not feel threatened, not feel that they are shamed by other people in the room, and where they are free to be themselves and not have to guard their words,” Moore — a zone 4 resident — said.
Meyers said that her concern is that when there is a safe-space sticker on a door, it’s implying that the school is unsafe.
“I just have concerns because constituents that I’ve talked to, which include middle-school students, have said to me that they feel that that is a preferred group now and that if they don’t be part of that group, that they are considered a problem,” Meyers said.
Meyers said that there’s another view from young people, not just adults. She said that some students who don’t identify as a member of the LGBTQ community feel that they’re automatically considered a bully.
“If there is a problem with bullying, then it needs to be addressed by the office, and we need to make that entire school safe, not just certain classrooms safe,” Meyers said.
Moore said that she wished that this world would just be safe, and that those stickers would not be an issue at all.
“The fact of the matter is that my kid walked into Green Hill High School, saw those stickers on the doors and started checking because it made him feel safe,” Moore said. “It made him feel accepted after being outcast by his friends and was told he was going to Hell, was told he wasn’t worthy of hanging out with, was bullied on Roblox, was bullied in person and was left.”
Moore said that the discourse against the LGBTQ community is everywhere. She said that for some students, the presence of those safe-space stickers might just help them get through high school.
