For law enforcement officers, suicide is not an unfamiliar thing.
“Our department was affected by it back in 2002 when we had an officer on duty kill himself,” Mt. Juliet Police Department Public Information Officer Tyler Chandler said. “It affected us in 2017. We had an officer kill herself at her house here in town. There’s a lot of different stress in peoples’ lives, and it can send people in different directions with different thoughts.”
The loss of Mt. Juliet police officer Brittany Frazier in 2017 prompted the department to begin participating in National Suicide Prevention Month.
“We wanted to find a way to honor Brittany Frazier’s memory, because she killed herself in September of 2017,” Chandler said. “This is the way we do that. I know she touched many lives during her career. It’s a way to remember her, and through her memory, we can help others.”
Every September, the Mt. Juliet Police Department places a semicolon on the backs of its vehicles, a symbol that represents that while someone could have ended their story, they kept going.
“It helps bring awareness to suicide and (helps people) talk about it,” Chandler said. “It lets people know that there are more resources out there. I hear from people who have been affected by suicide and from people who haven’t been affected by suicide, and they’re just grateful that we’ve put attention towards raising awareness.”
The punctuation on the back of the vehicles has prompted questions from the community.
“Our officers have mentioned that different citizens have come up to them while they’re pumping gas and say, ‘Hey, what’s that mean,’ ” Chandler said. “It generates that conversation where we’re able to explain (that the semicolon means) that someone’s story isn’t over. There’s always more, and it can always get better.”
Those conversations may help raise awareness about suicide and suicide prevention.
“We just want to be open as a helpful resource,” Chandler said. “We are there for anyone who thinks that they should no longer live.”
The Mt. Juliet Police Department responds to incidents involving suicide throughout the year.
“Our officers do their best to help others and to get them connected with help that can hopefully save their life,” Chandler said.
The Lebanon Police Department and the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office have also gotten involved in the semi-colon initiative. Watertown Police Department Assistant Chief Michael Henderlight said that the Watertown Police Department is not participating this year, and to his knowledge the department had not been approached this year about participating.
“We’ve slowly gotten the other county agencies involved,” Chandler said. “We actually buy the stickers and give them to them. They stick them on the (patrol) cars in September as a visible effort to show support for suicide awareness.”
According to public information officer Richard Clark, the Lebanon Police Department always participates in September’s National Suicide Prevention Month.
“For us, (raising awareness) is always important, because even though we may not know the individuals (involved), when we respond to a suicide prevention call, it still affects us,” Clark said. “It still affects us. We’re people just like everyone else, and even though we’re wearing a uniform, it still affects us when we go in there and see a scene like that.”
