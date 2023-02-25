Mt. Juliet is ready for the increase in drivers choosing electric vehicles with the installation of Wilson County’s first-ever Tesla supercharger station.

“(Tesla) acquired the land, and now, they have the infrastructure in place,” Mt. Juliet Public Information Officer Justin Beasley said. “It took a couple of months to get everything ready for the site. They’ve got 11 charging stations that are going to be available to the public.”

