Mt. Juliet is ready for the increase in drivers choosing electric vehicles with the installation of Wilson County’s first-ever Tesla supercharger station.
“(Tesla) acquired the land, and now, they have the infrastructure in place,” Mt. Juliet Public Information Officer Justin Beasley said. “It took a couple of months to get everything ready for the site. They’ve got 11 charging stations that are going to be available to the public.”
The 11 charging stations are less than a quarter-mile away from Interstate 40, located at 48 Old Pleasant Grove Road between Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen and the BP convenience station. The Tesla supercharger station offers 250 kilowatts of charging capability.
Mt. Juliet City Manager and Economic Development Director Kenny Martin has been working to ensure that the city had access to some sort of electric charging.
“We don’t expect this to be as much of a feature to our residents here as much as we do for people traveling through the greater Nashville area.” Beasley said. “Once they come to Mt. Juliet and see that there’s a charging station here on their portal, they can stop there and patronize our businesses.”
It takes approximately 30 minutes to charge a vehicle at one of the stations.
Roberto Gutierrez is an Uber driver from Murfreesboro who frequently passes through Mt. Juliet for rides. He uses his Tesla as his main vehicle while working for Uber. He’s utilized the new charging station three times since it came online.
“It’s great, because it gives me a charging station en route to going back home,” Gutierrez said. “I run about 300-400 miles a day. I don’t mess around.”
With Mt. Juliet’s property tax being low, opportunities for additional sales tax revenue are important to meet the city’s financial needs.
“That’s time that they spend here, patronizing our businesses,” Beasley said. “We feel like it’s a win-win economically for our city.”
Beasley said that there’s a possibility of more charging stations like the Tesla supercharger station in Mt. Juliet’s future.
“It’s the first of its kind in Wilson County, and we’re certainly proud of that,” Beasley said. “There’s certainly an opportunity to add more as we see fit throughout the city as we continue to see more people go the electric route.”
