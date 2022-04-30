When two young Watertown girls went missing on April 20, residents from across the city swung into action by forming a search party to find them. Those involved said that offering help is just what you do in a place like Watertown.
Watertown Police Department assistant chief Michael Henderlight said that his officers were dispatched due to the missing person report shortly after 6 p.m. The two girls had wandered off from a residence in the Hayes Avenue neighborhood.
It would take approximately three hours to locate girls, who were found almost three miles away near the 2500 block of Holmes Gap Road.
“Being assistant chief, this is a heartwarming experience,” Henderlight said. “The community was strong. We had some prayer before and prayer after. To see the community pull together immediately like that really put a tear in my eye.”
Several elements of the community mobilized in various facets. Diana Haun, the wife of David Haun (who is the pastor of Watertown Church of God of Prophecy), said that congregants of their church were singing hymns when her son, Blake Haun, the chief of the fire department, got notice of the missing girls.
“I said, ‘Well, if there’s a missing child, Blake go on,’ ” Diane Haun said.
When she discovered where the girls were last seen, she became alarmed, because her friend with a daughter the same age as the missing girl lived in the neighborhood. Her dread was realized when she discovered that one of the children was the daughter of her friend.
The two girls, who the Lebanon Democrat has decided to keep anonymous out of respect for the families, were 9 and 11 years old.
“When I found out there were two girls missing, I said, ‘Let’s cancel church, and everyone who can, come on and let’s look for these girls,’ ” Diane Haun said. “We dismissed the church and our congregation went and started looking for the girls.”
When the girls were returned, Diane Haun said that the whole town was there cheering them on.
“It was really awesome to see a community come together like a family,” Diane Haun said.
Diane Haun indicated that as members of the community, it was simply not an option to stand by.
“We know one another, and we support one another ... we love one another, and we hurt when someone is hurting,” Diane Haun said. “People got out of church, and the search grew. There were people walking up and down the highway. You could almost hear an echo of people calling the girls’ names. I thought how beautiful it was that so many people were looking for someone else’s child.”
However, the positive energy derived from so many people helping did little to lessen Diane Haun’s growing concern as the afternoon turned to night.
“As it got darker, the possibility of finding them got slimmer.” Diane Haun said. “I couldn’t help but think about the worst-case (scenario). We just kept praying that God would keep them safe, and we were so excited when we got word that they had been found.”
Several members of various churches throughout Watertown stopped worship and joined the search. Others stopped and prayed.
When word reached Round Lick Baptist Church, pastor Rick Burns mentioned that a few parishioners went out to join the search party, and that the remaining congregants formed a prayer circle.
“We gathered in the sanctuary and prayed on behalf of nothing but those two children and their safe return,” Burns said.
Burns and his church members’ prayers were answered sooner than he expected.
“As soon as that was finished, I was fixing to call one of the members who had already left (to join the search) when she called me and said the girls had been found,” Burns said.
Members of Water’s Edge Church similarly joined the search, as retold by its pastor, T.J. Hewitt.
“I think all of Watertown was out looking for those girls,” Hewitt said. “It was pretty amazing to watch.
“It’s a really tight-knit community.”
It was not only church members who chipped in. Players on Watertown High School’s baseball team provided support in more ways than one.
“We were in Smith County last Wednesday,” said Mark Purvis, the Watertown High School head baseball coach. “We played an early game, and then, when everybody started coming back from the game, that’s when it all took place. It was probably 6:30 (p.m.)”
His players reacted quickly.
“A couple of the players got on four-wheelers, and the others spread out and started looking wherever they could,” Purvis said. “We have good kids and a great community. Everybody cares about each other. Any time something like this happens, it’s not unusual to have a turnout like this. Everybody steps up and does what they need to help each other.”
