“It’s a trial run.”
Jay said this as Jackson barreled down the stairs with his suitcase, backpack, the wires from his earbuds hanging out of his pocket, while wearing a big, goofy grin that says, “I am so out of here. But first, I need some cash.”
Jackson would be leaving for the beach … senior trip. I know that trip. I took the same one to the same place almost exactly 30 years ago. That’s why I will spend the next six days … no, five days, 13 hours, and 45 minutes … working, cleaning out closets, learning to crochet, or anything to keep me from worrying.
Is he wearing sunscreen? Is he making good choices? He better be making good choices.
According to my husband, the next week would serve as a test flight for what we can expect when the youngest chick leaves the nest.
We are going to do fun things. We are going to take adventures. We are going to be wild … but also, be in bed by 9, maybe 10.
The problem is that we only have a few days, and those days happen to fall on school nights. Yes, we aren’t in school any longer, and technically our kids aren’t in school, but Sunday through Thursday is still a school night, and we don’t do things on school nights … except cook and watch the latest season of “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.”
On day one, the house was quiet … too quiet. You could hear the second hand on the clock click by. It’s almost as if the clicks were saying, “You’re bored. You’re bored. You’re bored.” They should have been saying. “You’re fun. You’re hip. You are going to nail this empty nest thing.” The battery is dying, so sometimes, the second hand skips.
The house felt weird. Even though Jackson would be back in a few days and the house would be bustling this summer trying to complete the extensive list of to-dos to prepare him for the move to college this fall, it was just too calm. It was the calm before the storm, I guess.
We didn’t say much about the very obvious. We didn’t have to. We knew it wasn’t going to be easy. We knew we were going to lose sleep. It would feel like his first few weeks as a newborn. But I don’t want the summer to fly by like it did his first year of life. Parenting can be so hard that we don’t always take the time to slow down and enjoy it. The love is measured in retrospect.
Just because it’s his last summer before college doesn’t mean it’s his last time at home. He’ll be back for several weeks in the winter and spring, and let’s not forget the 12 long weeks next summer. It will be hard not having him and his friends around, but it will be kind of nice to not find uneaten pizza under the couch upstairs or every single glass we own sitting on his nightstands.
Until Aug. 26, we will spend the summer making lists, packing, and stalking the isles of Bed, Bath, & Beyond searching for the perfect dorm accessories.
Email becky@wilsonlivingmagazine.com with comments.
Telling Tales is written by Wilson County’s Becky Andrews and Angel Kane.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.