The Lebanon Parks and Recreation Master Plan is ready to be voted on by the Lebanon City Council during its upcoming meeting.
“In the future, this can get amended and built on,” Lebanon Commissioner of Public Works Jeff Baines said.
Updated: September 16, 2023 @ 7:52 am
If the parks and recreation master plan is approved, it will help the city to acquire grants for future parks and greenway developments. The master plan will also serve as a guide for future parks and recreation improvements.
As the Lebanon City Council prepares to vote on the master plan at its meeting on Tuesday night, the plan was a topic of discussion at Thursday night’s work session.
One of the key elements of the master plan was park connectivity and connecting Lebanon’s parks through connecting the walking trails.
“That’s still our goal,” Lebanon Mayor Rick Bell said. “But part of getting those trails connected is getting grants, and that’s why this (master plan is) important. We can connect trails, but the ultimate goal is to connect all parks.”
Something ward 1 councilman Joey Carmack has been asked about is additional basketball courts. A long-term goal within the master plan is adding another indoor gymnasium.
“Basketball courts is something we’ve talked about,” Bell said. “We need more of these. We’re geared more towards (how) at some point we’ll need more indoor basketball courts than we already have.”
In the nearer future, the completion of the new Lebanon sportsplex is also included in the master plan.
Another item of discussion during Thursday’s work session was potentially increasing the traditional holiday bonus for Lebanon city employees for 2023.
“The city of Lebanon employees have served this city, and they work hard,” Bell said. “I wanted to do something to show our appreciation. Secondly, it’s sort of a retention bonus.”
This increased bonus would only be for the 2023 fiscal year.
“Service bonuses are not uncommon in city and county governments,” Lebanon human resources director Slyvia Reichle said. “We have discussed an incentive and an award for employees, and this is a one-time expense. It really does reward those employees that have a long service.”
Some of the city council members were concerned about setting a precedent by increasing the bonuses for 2023.
“My only fear — not to say that nobody is deserving of this — is that we’re living in our heyday right now,” ward 6 councilman Phil Morehead said. “Sales tax is climbing through the roof, but I’m only afraid of what happens when we have one of those 2008 times where everything falls down. This is a $800,000 line item.”
However, the bonus increase would not be a recurring expense.
“We’re only asking you to approve it for this year,” Reichle said. “There’s going to be an opportunity to consider if this is something we could do again in the next budget.”
