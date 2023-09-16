9-14 Work Session

The Lebanon Parks and Recreation master plan was discussed during Thursday evening’s Lebanon City Council work session. Pictured during the discussion are (from left) councilman Joey Carmack, councilman Chris Crowell, councilman Fred Burton, Lebanon Mayor Rick Bell, councilman Phil Morehead, and Lebanon Commissioner of Public Works Jeff Baines.

 Abbey Nutter/Lebanon Democrat

The Lebanon Parks and Recreation Master Plan is ready to be voted on by the Lebanon City Council during its upcoming meeting.

“In the future, this can get amended and built on,” Lebanon Commissioner of Public Works Jeff Baines said.

